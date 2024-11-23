Kenny Omega vs. Gabe Kidd Confirmed for Wrestle Dynasty

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Kenny Omega will officially face Gabe Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty in a highly anticipated matchup on January 5th, as confirmed by New Japan Pro Wrestling. This exciting contest will be part of the crossover event featuring top stars from NJPW, AEW, STARDOM, ROH, and CMLL.

The rivalry between Omega and Kidd has been building since November 4th, when they clashed backstage at Power Struggle, sparking weeks of discussion. After careful consideration and talks with NJPW officials, Omega announced that he would be willing to face Kidd at the Tokyo Dome. Kidd responded first on social media, then at a live event in Yokohama, where he declared, “It doesn’t matter what NJPW or the fans want, what matters is what I want,” capping off his fiery tirade after a brutal brawl with Chase Owens and KENTA. Now, the match is official.

Omega, who hasn't stepped into a ring in anger for 396 days, will return to NJPW action for the first time in exactly two years. The question remains: Can Omega overcome the violent force that is Gabe Kidd at the Tokyo Dome?

In related news, here’s the updated lineup for next week’s AEW Rampage:

- Thunder Rosa vs. Harleygram

-Mistico, Atlantis Jr., Hechicero, and Mascara Dorada in action

Additionally, a four-way match has been added to the AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour Kickoff Show:

- Dante Martin, The Beast Mortos, Komander, and Buddy Matthews will compete.

The official AEW Full Gear 2024 card is as follows:

AEW World Championship Match

Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy

AEW TBS Championship Match

Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander

AEW TNT Championship Match

Jack Perry vs. Daniel Garcia

AEW Tag Team Championship Match

Private Party vs. The Outrunners vs. Kings Of The Black Throne vs. The Acclaimed

AEW International Championship Match

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet

MJF vs. Roderick Strong

Jay White vs. Hangman Page

Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley

Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay

Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa’s Champagne Championship Celebration

Zero Hour Match

AJ From Costco Guys vs. QT Marshall

Zero Hour Match

Dante Martin vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Komander vs. Buddy Matthews

Zero Hour Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Anna Jay