Kenny Omega vs. Gabe Kidd Confirmed for Wrestle Dynasty

Kenny Omega will officially face Gabe Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty in a highly anticipated matchup on January 5th, as confirmed by New Japan Pro Wrestling. This exciting contest will be part of the crossover event featuring top stars from NJPW, AEW, STARDOM, ROH, and CMLL.
The rivalry between Omega and Kidd has been building since November 4th, when they clashed backstage at Power Struggle, sparking weeks of discussion. After careful consideration and talks with NJPW officials, Omega announced that he would be willing to face Kidd at the Tokyo Dome. Kidd responded first on social media, then at a live event in Yokohama, where he declared, “It doesn’t matter what NJPW or the fans want, what matters is what I want,” capping off his fiery tirade after a brutal brawl with Chase Owens and KENTA. Now, the match is official.
Omega, who hasn't stepped into a ring in anger for 396 days, will return to NJPW action for the first time in exactly two years. The question remains: Can Omega overcome the violent force that is Gabe Kidd at the Tokyo Dome?
In related news, here’s the updated lineup for next week’s AEW Rampage:
- Thunder Rosa vs. Harleygram
-Mistico, Atlantis Jr., Hechicero, and Mascara Dorada in action
Additionally, a four-way match has been added to the AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour Kickoff Show:
- Dante Martin, The Beast Mortos, Komander, and Buddy Matthews will compete.
The official AEW Full Gear 2024 card is as follows:
AEW World Championship Match
Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy
AEW TBS Championship Match
Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander
AEW TNT Championship Match
Jack Perry vs. Daniel Garcia
AEW Tag Team Championship Match
Private Party vs. The Outrunners vs. Kings Of The Black Throne vs. The Acclaimed
AEW International Championship Match
Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet
MJF vs. Roderick Strong
Jay White vs. Hangman Page
Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley
Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay
Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa’s Champagne Championship Celebration
Zero Hour Match
AJ From Costco Guys vs. QT Marshall
Zero Hour Match
Dante Martin vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Komander vs. Buddy Matthews
Zero Hour Match
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Anna Jay
