AEW Rampage Results (November 22, 2014)

AEW Rampage 11/22/24

From the Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania! Excalibur, Matt Menard, and Ian Riccaboni are on the call tonight and we’re starting with a big tag team match.

Match #1. Mariah May & Mina Shirakawa vs. Harley Cameron & Nyla Rose

Mina and Nyla have a dance-off to start. Mina escapes a powerslam and Mina shakes herself… so Nyla likes her in the face. Body slam by Nyla. Two. Harley Cameron tags herself in and Nyla isn’t happy. Around the world by Mina and a Russian Leg Sweep to Cameron. One count. May tags herself in and chops Cameron. Spinning sidewalk slam by May gets two. Double foot sweep into a double dropkick by May and Mina. Nyla tries a meeting of the minds but she gets dumped to the outside, as May and Mina hit a double baseball slide. Back inside the ring, Cameron escapes a fireman’s carry and back suplexes May for one count. Nyla gets the tag and beats on May in the corner. Snap mare and a rolling neck snap by Nyla. Leg laced camel clutch by Nyla, but she lets go and opts for a sidewalk slam. Running splash by Nyla gets two. Snap mare by Cameron and a Shining Wizard for a two count. May is back up with a headbutt to Cameron before tagging Mina. Diving clothesline to Cameron and a step over enziguiri out of the corner for a two count. Leg lace to Nyla and a DDT to Cameron at the same time. May tags herself in and connects with a knee to the face of Cameron. Doomsday bulldog… well, kind of. That didn’t look good, but it still gets the win.

Winners: Mina Shirakawa & Mariah May

Rating: **. Awkward finish aside, this was just fine. Mina is quickly adoring herself to the fans and we have a champagne celebration on tap for Full Gear, so we’ll see what that brings.

QT Marshall and The Walmart Guys have a weigh in. That’s all I’ve got for this. It went like ten minutes.

Match #2. The Butcher vs. Juice Robinson

Juice grabs a headlock but runs into a big shoulder block. Butcher blocks a hip toss and clotheslines Juice. Butcher tries to mount and punch in the corner but Juice reverses and delivers eight punches of his own… and a bite. Butcher dumps Juice over the top and to the floor. Butcher follows and back suplexes Juice on the guardrail! Running leg drop by Butcher back inside the ring Butcher in control throughout the commercial but Juice fights back with a jawbreaker. Butcher cuts him off with a running back elbow as he stands on the throat of Juice, grounding him. Butcher runs into a boot in the corner and Juice is back with a Manhattan drop. Headbutt by Juice and a leaping leg lariat. Jabs by Juice and Butcher ducks a Left Hand of God, only to get DDTd. Senton by Juice gets a near fall. Running clothesline in the corner by Juice and Butcher counters a the corner cannonball with a big lariat! Two count. Juice flips out of a back suplex and rolls up Butcher for two. Juice with a drop toe hold into the middle turnbuckle and a follow up cannonball! More jabs from Juice but Butcher ducks the Left Hand of God again and catches Juice with the half-nelson backbreaker. Exploder by Butcher gets two. Butcher calls for the brainbuster but Juice gets free and drops Butcher with the Left Hand of God. Make that two. Juice is Loose finishes this one.

Winner: Juice Robinson

Rating: **1/2. This one got way more time than I anticipated, but it was fine for what it was. A cold match with no backstory on Rampage.

Thunder Rosa is with Lexy Nair and next week its an all-Lucha episode of Rampage.

Match #3. The Conglomeration vs. The Dark Order

Evil Uno attacks Briscoe from behind and here we go. Briscoe fights back with some forearms and tags Ishii. Hard chops in the corner by Ishii and a tag to Rocky. Forever clotheslines by Rocky to Uno, but Reynolds comes in and he gets clotheslined too. Something Evil by Uno out of nowhere as Rocky rolls outside… and we head to commercial. Back from break and Briscoe looks for the Death Valley Driver but Uno gets free and sends Briscoe into the middle rope. Reynolds hits Briscoe from the outside and Uno picks him up for a piledriver, as Silver superkicks him. Dark Order looks for the Pendulum Bomb but Briscoe gets free, boots everyone, and tags Ishii. Clotheslines to everyone and a brainbuster attempt to Reynolds, but Silver makes the save. Chop city Jones here, as Silver and Ishii exchange chops and round kicks. Superkick and a German suplex by Silver! German suplex by Ishii. Big boot by Reynolds. Briscoe sends Reynolds to the floor and opens up a chair in the middle of the ring. Briscoe tries a dive but Reynolds trips him up and Rocky hurricanranas him. Cannonball Briscoe! Sliding lariat by Ishii to Reynolds and the brainbuster finishes this one.

Winners: The Conglomeration

Rating: **3/4. Nice win for Ishii ahead of his match with Jericho next week, and this was a formulaic trios match, which is also fine.

We close the show with another look at the November Rain video, which I’m all for.

Final Thoughts: Average episode of Rampage tonight, despite Full Gear being tomorrow. It’s clear that AEW has accepted Rampage for what it is, and that’s fine, but you can’t expect people to go out of their way to tune in to shows like this when you’ve got cold match after cold match. 6.5/10.