WWE SmackDown Results (November 22nd, 2024)

Featured below are complete WWE Smackdown results from Friday, November 22, 2024. The following report is from Rajah.com, our live coverage partner.

From The Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah - tonight's episode of SmackDown will have Bianca Belair, Blair Davenport, and Chelsea Green battle it out in the Women's United States Title Tournament Triple Threat Match, Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae face off against Naomi and Bayley, LA Knight defends his Unites States Title against Santos Esobar, Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens come face to face and more!

Join me for the live results as the show airs.

The show starts with a recap from last week and then we are taken to ringside.

The New Bloodline make their way down to the ring. Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Bronson Reed stand in the ring to OTC chants. Sikoa ask Salt Lake City to acknowledge him before bringing up War Games. He says his team is ready to dominate, and that they're ready. He says Reigns isn't ready and he isn't even here yet but when he does get here he requests for Reigns to meet him in the middle of the ring to discuss his terms for Reigns to surrender and then he can finally acknowledge Sikoa.

Match 1 - Women's United States Tournament Triple Threat Match: Bianca Belair -vs- Chelsea Green -vs- Blair Davenport



The bell rings, Green punches Belair and rolls up Davenport. The women go back and forth trying to pin each other. Green sends Davenport outside the ring and in the ring Belair takes down Green and hits a standing moonsault. Green kicks Belair and smashes her in the turnbuckle. Green covers Belair but Davenport breaks it up. Davenport clubs Green and goes after Belair. Belair throws herself onto Green outside and Davenport gets some beats on Belair on the apron and we hit a commercial break.

Back from break, Belair has both Davenport and Green on the mat. Belair punches Davenport in the corner and Green grabs Belair's braid to save Davenport. Green takes out Belair and Davenport takes out Green. Green dropkicks Belair and covers Davenport for a near fall. Green tries for an Unprettier on Davenport but is stopped when Belair hits a double release German Suplex. Belair covers for a near fall. Green gets shoved in the turnbuckle by Belair who now charges at Green but hits the ring post. Green and Davenport are on the top turnbuckle and Green hits a superplex on Davenport. Belair comes off the top rope and hits a 450 splash on Davenport but Green tries to steal the pin. They go back and forth trying to steal the pin and we see backstage Jade Cargill is laying on a car all beat up. Belair heads to the back to check on her partner. Green comes in the ring and Davenport rolls her up for a two count. Davenport superkicks Green and Green gets an unprettier on Davenport for the win.

Winner: Chelsea Green

In the parking lot, Jade Cargill is wheeled into an ambulance. Bianca Belair runs to the ambulance asking Bayley, Naomi and Nick Aldis what happened. Belair leaves in the ambulance with Cargill as Aldis, Bayley and Naomi look for answers.

Match 2 - United States Championship Match: LA Knight(c) -vs- Santos Esocbar w/Elektra Lopez



The lights go out before the match and we get a promo from Shinsuke Nakamura taunting Knight and telling him it's end. During this Escobar attacks Knight before the bell rings. The bell rings and Escobar swings Knight across the ring. Escobar kicks Knight out of the ring and throws himself over the ropes onto Knight and we go to commercial.

Back from break,Escobar has Knight in the corner and chops him. Knight comes back with his own chops and slams Escobar in the corner. Escobar hits a shoulder into Knight and covers him after a rolling senton. After two near falls on Knight, Escobar slabs Knight into a submission hold. Knight shoulder tackles Escobar and punches Escobar in the middle of the ring. Knight hits Escobar with a clothesline and then a neckbreaker for a two count. Escobar gets Knight on the top rope and Knight starts punching Escobar sending him to the mat. Knight sets up for a flying elbow but Nakamura distracts him by showing up by the entrance ramp. Escobar hits a hurricanran and a frog splash. Escobar goes for his finisher but Knight counters and hits The BFT for the win.

Winner and STILL United States Champion: LA Knight

After the match, Nakamura comes in and obliterates Knight against the ring post and leaves.

Backstage, Motor City Machine Guns are talking to Johnny Gargano about Ciampa attacking them last week. MCMG says The Street Profits deserve the No 1 contender spot and not DIY. The Profits come by and tell them Ciampa is bad news.

We see The OG Bloodline walking backstage.

Nick Aldis is backstage with Nia Jax questioning her about what happened to Jade Cargill. Jax says she wants to take out Cargill at War Games and leaves. Nick Aldis runs up to Cody Rhodes and asks him about Kevin Owens as no one has seen him. Rhodes says he wouldn't be so sure that Owens isn't in the building and makes his way out to the ring.

Rhodes is pissed and he gets on the mic and says it's face to face time. He says he knows someone who isn't here, and that's Randy Orton but he doesn't believe Owens isn't here and calls out Kevin Owens. Owens appears in the crowd and says he's insulted because he's here because Cody Rhodes wanted him here. He says he's here in his best and Rhodes is in the ring in a track suit. Rhodes leaves the ring to get to Owens and officials stop him. Owens says things don't go on Rhodes' clock anymore. He asks Rhodes why he's so upset because everything is Rhodes' fault. Owens makes his way to Rhodes and stands on the announce table. He says for four years he fought The Bloodline and they tried to end his career and they couldn't. Then Rhodes comes back and Owens says he stood beside Rhodes. He was happy for Rhodes because Rhodes finished his story - and a few months after that when Reigns needed a partner, Rhodes teamed with him - the one guy who tried to take his career from him. So yes, this is all Rhodes' fault. Rhodes says this is enough and he says he's going to call this as it is and him teaming with Reigns has nothing to do with Owens. He calls Owens a victim and says his identity is being held down and that everyone hates him, but Owens self sabotages himself and he holds himself down. Rhodes says Owens has every accolade but he still has a chip on his shoulder and everyone knows how good Owens is except Kevin Owens. Rhodes brings up Bash in Berlin and says Owens blames Rhodes for the outcome. Rhodes says Orton didn't deserve what Owens did to him and he crossed the line. Rhodes says he's going to beat this lesson into Owens and he doesn't care where it is, it's coming and the ball is in Owens' court. Owens says he'll fight Rhodes when he says so and not when Rhodes does and when it does happen he's just doing his job. Owens says he did cross the line with Orton and he loves Orton but he hates Rhodes. Owens leaves through the crowd. Rhodes tells Owens that he doesn't think Owens hates him, but he hates himself. Rhodes says there isn't a line he won't cross either, when he takes on Owens.

Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn and The Usos sit backstage discussing Sikoa saying he expects them to surrender. They still need a fifth member and they bring up Rhodes and Reigns says no to Rhodes. Zayn suggests Seth Rollins and Reigns says no to him. Reigns says they don't need anyone else as this is all that matters and it's all they need. If they're together they're good, and if they're not they die together. Zayn asks for a plan, and Reigns says he doesn't know.

Rhodes walks backstage and Carmelo Hayes tells Rhodes Owens is telling the truth and they get into it. Nick Aldis breaks it up.

Match 3: Naomi & Bayley -vs- Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae w/Nia Jax



Stratton and Naomi start the match and Naomi hits Stratton with a kick. Stratton gets Naomi in the corner and beats on her. Naomi rolls through and kicks Stratton. Naomi takes down Stratton with a headscissor and Tiff runs out of the ring and hides behind Jax. Both LeRae and Stratton then take out Bayley and Naomi outside and Stratton sends Naomi in the ring and tags out. Naomi kicks both LeRae and Stratton and tags out. Bayley suicide dives on to Stratton and then takes out LeRae.

After a commercial break we are back in the ring with Bayley and Stratton. Stratton takes down Bayley and tries to stomp her but Bayley rolls her up for a near fall. Stratton gets caught up on the ropes and then goes to cheap shot Naomi. LeRae tags herself in and Stratton and LeRae argue but stop before Bayley can tag out. LeRae kicks Bayley and Stratton tags herself in and kicks Bayley in the face. LeRae sends Naomi outside and they fight outside the ring. Stratton goes for a handspring elbow but fails and gets sent outside the ring. Bayley crawls to Naomi to tag but Jax pulls Naomi off the apron.

Winners by DQ: Naomi & Bayley

After the match, LeRae and Stratton beat on Bayley as Jax beats on Naomi. Iyo Sky comes out to even the odds. Just as Sky is about to get the better of Jax, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan come out and attack Sky. This calls out Rhea Ripley who runs down with a kendo stick. Ripley clears the ring by hitting Rodriguez and LeRae with the kendo stick.

Match 4: Montez Ford -vs- Tommaso Ciampa

We get the bell and Ciampa runs at Ford who is able to get punches on Ciampa. Ciampa gets some back on Ford and Ford then takes down Ciampa with a dropkick and covers for a two count. Ciampa clubs Ford in the face knocking him down and Ciampa gets him up and knees him. Ford comes flying back with a clothesline to Ciampa and sends him out of the ring. Ford throws himself over the ropes on to Ciampa and then sends Ciampa in to the ring. Ciampa sends Ford outside the ring and then knees him off the apron and Ford collides with the announce table and we go to commercial break.

Back to the action, Ciampa has Ford on the top turnbuckle. Ford is able to powerbomb Ciampa off the top rope laying out both men. Ford flies at Ciampa and takes him down with forearms and a back suplex. Standing moonsault by Ford on Ciampa and Ford covers for a near fall. Ciampa and Ford chop each other and go back and forth with punches. Ford kicks Ciampa but then gets caught up on the top rope. Ciampa hits a spinning neck breaker and covers Ford for a near fall. Ford kicks Ciampa and gets on the top rope and Ford comes off the top rope and runs into a kick by Ciampa. Ford rolls up Ciampa for the win.

Winner: Montez Ford

After the match, Ciampa attacks Ford which brings out Angelo Dawkins who attacks Ciampa. Johnny Gargano comes out for the save and Ciampa takes this time to attack Dawkins. Gargano tries to reason with Ciampa and Ciampa pushes him down. Motor City Machine Guns come out and Ciampa leaves the ring asking Gargano whose team he's on.

Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Jacob Fatu and Bronson Reed make their way to the ring for The OG Bloodline to surrender. Before Sikoa can say anything, Roman Reigns' music hits. Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn make their way to the ring. As always, Tama Tonga loses his mind and starts barking and making noises. Sikoa tells Reigns he's not here to fight him, and he still loves him and loves them all and he never stopped loving but he needs them to understand something - if they join Sikoa's crew they can run this company for decades. He says they have no choice because they don't have a fifth man or a wise man and they need to surrender or the four of them will die where they stand. Reigns takes the mic from Sikoa and before he can speak, Paul Heyman comes out! He says there is no way to do War Games with a four -vs- five match. He says that doesn't compute for this wiseman and it won't be four -vs- five and it's going to be five -vs- five. CM Punk's music hits and Punk marches to the ring and all hell breaks loose in the ring. The OG Bloodline clears the ring, and The Uso's and Sami Zayn suicide dive on the New Bloodline outside. In the ring, Reigns and Punk take out Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. Roman Reigns and CM Punk stand in the ring and stare at each other while Paul Heyman looks on as the show goes off the air.