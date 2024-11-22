WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Wrestler Says CM Punk "Probably Had a Lot of Trust Issues with a Lot of People"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 22, 2024

During an interview with The Metro, AEW wrestler QT Marshall reflected on his match with CM Punk from a November 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite.

“He just wanted to work a bad guy in his hometown. We really didn’t communicate too much before the match, and we just went out there, and we just had a good old wrestling match. I think coming into this company, and I think it showed with how he left the company as well, he probably had a lot of trust issues with a lot of people. Him and I were never friends, but at the same time, I knew what my goal was and what his goal was for that night, and I just had a great time with it.

Luckily, I’ve been watching CM Punk matches for 10 years, 15 years, and he really doesn’t change what he does. So it kind of helped out a lot as well. But having the trust to go out there and on live TV with somebody like that at such a high level, to just know that, ‘Hey, that’s your job’. I do take pride in that.”

