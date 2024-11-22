New Matches Confirmed for TNA Turning Point 2024 on Nov. 29, Including Title Match

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The lineup for TNA Wrestling's upcoming pay-per-view event continues to take shape.

On the November 21 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich successfully defended her title against Alisha Edwards in a No Disqualification match, which opened the show.

After the match, Slamovich was attacked by Tasha Steelz, prompting former champion Jordynne Grace to rush to her aid.

As a result of her victory, Slamovich remains the TNA Knockouts Champion and is set to defend her title against Grace in a Two Out of Three Falls match as part of her champion’s clause. This highly anticipated rematch is scheduled for TNA Turning Point 2024 on November 29.

In addition, a match between Mike Santana and Frankie Kazarian has been confirmed for the TNA special event airing as part of WrestleCade 2024 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on November 29.