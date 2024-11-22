WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Matches Confirmed for TNA Turning Point 2024 on Nov. 29, Including Title Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 22, 2024

The lineup for TNA Wrestling's upcoming pay-per-view event continues to take shape.

On the November 21 episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+, TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich successfully defended her title against Alisha Edwards in a No Disqualification match, which opened the show.

After the match, Slamovich was attacked by Tasha Steelz, prompting former champion Jordynne Grace to rush to her aid.

As a result of her victory, Slamovich remains the TNA Knockouts Champion and is set to defend her title against Grace in a Two Out of Three Falls match as part of her champion’s clause. This highly anticipated rematch is scheduled for TNA Turning Point 2024 on November 29.

In addition, a match between Mike Santana and Frankie Kazarian has been confirmed for the TNA special event airing as part of WrestleCade 2024 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on November 29.


