TNA iMPACT On AXS TV Results (November 21, 2024)

The episode starts off with a recap of last week’s iMPACT! - Eric Young giving Steve Maclin a pep talk, Joe Hendry’s win over Ryan Nemeth, Nic Nemeth’s win over Brian Myers, and the building tension between Joe Hendry and Nic Nemeth.

TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha Edwards - No Disqualification Match

Alisha Edwards comes to the ring with a Kendo Stick. Jade Chung provides the championship match introductions…or tries to. In the middle of introducing Masha Slamovich, Alisha Edwards attacks Slamovich and begins working her over in the corner as the referee calls for the match to begin.

Edwards grabs the Kendo Stick, but Slamovich fights it off and trips Edwards up into the ropes. Slamovich hops over the ropes and kicks Edwards in the head. Edwards falls to the outside and Slamovich sets up for a dive. Slamovich dives through the ropes, but Edwards meets her with a trash can lid.

Edwards tosses Slamovich back into the ring. Slamovich is able to lift Edwards up, but Edwards reverses it into a DDT for a two count. Edwards sets up a chair in the corner and then works over Slamovich in the opposite corner. Edwards drags Slamovich to the chair and slams her face into it. Edwards runs at Slamovich, but Slamovich moves and Edwards runs into the chair.

Slamovich goes to the outside and grabs a trash can from under the ring. She tosses it into the ring, picks it up, and charges at Edwards with it. Edwards gets Slamovich with a boot to the midsection. Slamovich shakes it off and slams Edwards’ head on the trash can. Slamovich then places Edwards on the ropes in the corner and follows her up. Edwards blocks Slamovich’s power move while on the ropes and pokes her in the eye. Edwards then drops down to the mat and powerbombs Slamovich off of the ropes and onto the trash can for a two count.

Edwards picks up the Kendo Stick and hits Slamovich with it twice. Slamovich blocks the third attempt and takes control of the Kendo Stick. She hits Edwards with it twice and then hits a Package Piledriver for the win!

Winner and STILL TNA Knockouts World Champion: Masha Slamovich

Immediately after the match, Tasha Steelz hits the ring and starts beating on Masha Slamovich. Jordynne Grace’s music hits and she runs to the ring to make the save. With the ring cleared, Grace picks up the title and hands it to Slamovich, giving her a knowing stare as, with Slamovich’s win, it is now confirmed that Grace will be taking on Slamovich for the title at Turning Point.

The Rascalz and KUSHIDA are in the back discussing their match at Turning Point against The Hardys and Ace Austin. Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz reminisce about watching The Hardys when they were kids. Wentz talks about how The Rascalz and KUSHIDA have accomplished so much, though, and are ready for the battle. They’ll be watching tonight as The Hardys and Ace Austin take on Jake Something, Hammerstone, and Trent Seven.

TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion Jody Threat with Dani Luna vs. Ash by Elegance with Heather by Elegance and The Personal Concierge

The Personal Concierge smack talks North Carolina and then gives Ash by Elegance the introduction she truly deserves.

Jody Threat goes to lock up, but Ash by Elegance rolls out of the ring to safety. Ash gets back in the ring and puts her dukes up. Threat does, as well, but Ash rolls out of the ring again. Ash slides into the ring at the count of five and Threat stands on her hand so that she doesn't escape. Threat then slams Ash twice, followed by an overhead throw.

Threat charges Ash in the corner. Ash moves and Threat hits the steel post HARD. Ash distracts the referee and Heather by Elegance gets a shot in on Threat. Ash lays in some punches. Ash continues to work Threat over in the corner, stomping a mudhole in her. Heather gets in some more shots with Ash distracting the referee. Ash gets a two count.

Ash locks on a chinlock. Threat tries to power up, but Ash rips her down by the hair for a two count. Ash locks in another chinlock, grabbing at the nose, as well. Threat is able to turn it into a roll up for a two count. Threat then gains the momentum and hits a couple of tackles, along with a kick to the head. Threat hits double knees in the ropes and a German Suplex.

Ash gets a boot up and then rips Threat down by the hair again. Threat pops up and drives Ash into the corner. She hits ten short clotheslines in the corner and then puts Ash up on the top rope. Heather distracts the referee. Threat tries to hit a superlex, but The Personal Concierge breaks it up and Threat falls to the mat. Dani Luna gets in the face of The Personal Concierge and then knocks down Heather. As this is happening, though, Ash hits Rarified Air for the win!

Winner: Ash by Elegance

Mike Santana comes to the ring through the crowd. He says that he knows everyone can relate to being laughed at while chasing their dreams. He’s always been told that he’s not good enough, but look at him now. Santana says he’s now one of the best wrestlers in the world. He promised his baby girl a couple of weeks back and is making another promise tonight - Santana will be sitting on the throne as TNA World Champion.

Frankie Kazarian comes out with his Call Your Shot Gauntlet Trophy. The trophy has its own scarf now. Kazarian says that the only throne that Santana is going to be sitting on is a dirty toilet in the Bronx. It’ll be Kazarian sitting on the throne of TNA. Kazarian says that Santana has only one good win over Moose, but Kazarian has the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Trophy.

Santana says that both Kazarian and trophy look like they smell like “straight up douchebag.” He says that Kazarian is holding a shortcut while Santana and others work hard for their spot. Santana puts Nic Nemeth on notice - there’s a real contender in line and it’s not “this scrub” Kazarian. Santana then threatens Kazarian.

Kazarian would love to embarrass Santana and send him back to the streets, but he has prior obligations against Rhino tonight. He’ll be at Turning Point, though, watching Nic Nemeth’s title match.

Santana says that he’ll be at Turning Point, too, and doesn’t have a match. Kazarian says that he has the night off at Turning Point. Santana says that there aren’t any nights off in TNA and suggests a match between himself and Kazarian. Kazarian isn’t into it, but Santana says he’s going to talk to Santino Marella and make it happen.

Rhino’s music hits and Santana exits the ring.

Frankie Kazarian vs. Rhino

As Rhino enters the ring, Frankie Kazarian immediately goes after him as the referee calls for the match to begin. Kazarian is whipped into the ropes and Rhino hits a tackle. Kazarian rolls out of the ring and calls a timeout. Kazarian gets on the apron and Rhino uses the ropes as leverage to flip Kazarian into the ring.

Rhino works Kazarian over in the corner and whips him across the ring. Rhino hits a chop and whips Kazarian into the ropes. Kazarian holds on and rolls to the outside. Rhino follows him out and gets in some strikes. Rhino lifts Kazarian and drops him down onto the ring apron. Kazarian tries to crawl into the ring, but Rhino pulls him back to the outside. Rhino tries to throw Kazarian into the steps, but Kazarian blocks it and slams Rhino’s head into the steps. Kazarian rolls into the ring and the referee starts his count on Rhino.

Rhino beats the count and Kazarian goes back on offense with calculated shots and a choke on the mat. The referee breaks up the choke, but Kazarian chokes Rhino again in the ropes. That is broken up, too, and Kazarian works over Rhino in the corner. Kazarian runs at Rhino, but Rhino reverses control. He tackles Kazarian and then starts to work over Kazarian’s arm with twists and short tackles.

Kazarian rolls to the outside. Rhino follows him and Kazarian hits Rhino in the midsection. Kazarian grabs his trophy, but the referee stops him from using it. Kazarian is able to grab the his scarf, though. The referee sees him with it in the ring and takes it from him. With the referee distracted, Kazarian low blows Rhino and gets a two count.

Kazarian continues to work over Rhino on the mat with punches and kicks. Rhino tries to fight back, but Kazarian strikes him back down and chokes him. Kazarian gets a two count with a cocky pin. Kazarian misses a rope assisted leg drop. They both get up and exchange strikes in the middle of the ring. Rhino takes the advantage and drops Kazarian a couple of times before driving his shoulder into Kazarian in the corner. Rhino hits an overhead throw for a two count.

Kazarian hits a quick shot to Rhino’s face. Rhino picks up Kazarian, but Kazarian wiggles out and tries to lock on the Chicken Wing. Rhino strikes out of it and lines up the Gore. Kazarian moves out of the way of the Gore and rolls Rhino up. Kazarian puts his feet on the ropes on the roll up and gets the win! The referee didn’t see Kazarian’s nefarious actions.

Winner: Kazarian

Frankie Kazarian grabs the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Trophy and taunts Rhino. Rhino Gores Kazarian.

Steve Maclin is at a bar, drinking and contemplating. The bartender refills his drink and asks, “When did you get back?” There is a flash on the screen that looks like Maclin’s memories. He responds, “Never left.” The bartender walks away and comes back. Maclin finished the drink and left his money. Someone sits down and the bartender asks if she can get him a drink. It’s Eric Young, who is smiling.

Steve Maclin is shown going to a hotel room. He checks to see if anyone is following him before entering. He puts on the TV, which has a news report about former Marines celebrating a birthday. Maclin is sitting on the bed, deep in thought. He takes a shower and more memories flash. After a shower, he looks through pictures and writes in a notebook. He’s in bed and can’t sleep. He tosses and turns, flashes through memories, and hears Eric Young’s voice saying, “This is about you.”

Steve Maclin is now sitting in an office. Eric Young, wearing a suit, walks in and drops a badge down on the desk before sitting down. Another Eric Young walks in and sits next to Steve Maclin. The first Eric Young asks Maclin, “Do you know where you are, Steve?” Maclin says, “Sort of.” He looks over at the second Eric Young, but he’s gone.

Eric Young asks, “Do you know who I am?” Maclin responds, “No one does.”

Eric Young asks, “How did you end up here, Steve?” Maclin flashes to his memories again and says, “I’m not me…not yet.”

Eric Young asks, “Do you know what this is about, Steve?” Maclin says, “Maybe.”

Eric Young asks what this is all about and Maclin says, “Loss.”

Eric Young says, “Loss is scary, right? Is this about losing someone? Is this about losing yourself? Is this about losing who you are? Why are we here? Do you think this is my fault?” Maclin says, “No.”

Eric Young keeps rapid firing questions as Maclin’s memories and visions flash, including Maclin being in a cell and yelling while in fatigues. Eric Young asks, “Do I remind you of someone.” Maclin replies, “Maybe.”

Eric Young asks if Maclin feels that he can trust Young. Maclin says, “No.” Eric Young asks if Maclin knows who Young is. “No one does.”

Eric Young reads from a notebook. It says - in a world of uncertainty, letting someone see your scars is worth the risk. Eric Young then starts shouting at Maclin to wake up. Maclin is back in the hotel room and there’s knocking at the door. Maclin gets up and opens the door. It’s Eric Young at the door.

Leon Slater and Laredo Kid vs. JDC and Moose

JDC and Laredo Kid start things off. They circle and lock up. JDC gets a hold of an arm right away and works it. Laredo Kid grabs the top rope for help, but Moose swats at it. Laredo Kid then uses his speed to get out of the grasp of JDC.

They circle again and exchange go behinds. JDC gets in a strike and whips Laredo Kid into the corner. JDC lifts Laredo Kid over the ropes. Laredo Kid gets to the top rope and hits a crossbody. Laredo Kid lines JDC up in the corner and strikes at Moose before hitting a running strike on JDC. Leon Slater tags in.

Slater gets in a quick shot and JDC rolls out of the ring. Slater lines up a dive over the ring post. JDC moves and Slater stops his attempt. Laredo Kid hits JDC and rolls him back in the ring. Laredo Kid tags in.

Laredo Kid tries to walk the top rope with JDC in his grasp, but Moose helps him lose his balance. Moose tags in and attacks Laredo Kid on the outside. He rolls Laredo Kid back into the ring and works over Laredo Kid’s head and neck. JDC tags back in.

JDC and Laredo Kid hit a double clothesline. Slater tags in. Moose tags in. Slater gets in some quick shots and a running kick. He hits another running kick in the corner. Moose falls to the mat and Slater gets in another running shot.

Moose gets up and sends Slater into the corner. Moose goes for Go to Hell, but Slater reverses it and hits a big leg lariat for a two count. Moose blocks a throw and tags in JDC. Slater rolls JDC up for a two count. JDC stands up and hits a Falcon Arrow. Laredo Kid interrupts the pin.

JDC runs at Laredo Kid. Laredo Kid moves and JDC goes through the ropes into the ring post. Laredo Kid goes for a dive on Moose, but Moose catches him and slams him. Slater dives over the ring post onto Moose.

Slater gets back in the ring and sets up JDC on the mat. JDC moves out of the way of the Swanton 450, but Slater rolls through. Slater rolls up JDC and gets the three for the win!

Winners: Leon Slater and Laredo Kid

JDC and Moose immediately go on the attack of Leon Slater. Moose hits a Powerbomb on Slater and JDC follows it up with Down and Dirty. As Moose and JDC celebrate in the ring, Laredo Kid grabs a chair and hits Moose and JDC with it, clearing the ring and saving Leon Slater.

Joe Hendry comes out to the top of the ramp. He says that Thanksgiving is right around the corner and he has a lot to be thankful for. His journey has been unprecedented - and it’s because of all the fans believing in him. He can’t let becoming TNA World Champion go, but he’ll be competing in a Thanksgiving Turkey Bowl Match at Turning Point.

If he loses, he’ll have to wear a turkey costume. However, if he can win, he’ll be one step closer to being TNA World Champion. “Anything is possible when you believe!”

Nic Nemeth is in the back. He still believes in Joe Hendry, but is focused on Turning Point. He knows that he’s not facing just Eddie Edwards, but all of The System. The System only cares about power, but they’ll never take the power away from him. Nemeth will be doing what he does best at Turning Point - stealing the show and staying champion.

Savannah Evans vs. Brittany Jade

They meet in the middle of the ring and Brittany Jade immediately backs down. Savannah Evans grabs Jade and tosses her into the corner and follows with a splash. Evans tosses Jade again and then hits a running shoulder in the corner. Evans hits a double underhook throw.

Evans sends Jade into the ropes. Jade is able to lock on a headscissors, but Evans quickly gets out of it and slams Jade down. Evans hits a running Samoan Drop and stares into the camera. Evans hits a Full Nelson Slam for the win!

Winner: Savannah Evans

A Turning Point hype video airs.

Masha Slamovich is looking at her TNA Knockouts World Championship in the back. Jordynne Grace approaches and says that they’ll be facing each other one more time at Turning Point. Slamovich suggests that they make the match a Two out of Three Falls Match. Grace loves the idea.

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt go over the Turning Point card. The Two out of Three Falls Match is confirmed for the TNA Knockouts World Championship. Moose vs. Laredo Kid for the X-Division Title is confirmed. Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian is confirmed.

TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardys and Ace Austin vs. Trent Seven, Jake Something, and Alexander Hammerstone

Ace Austin and Matt Hardy have joined Jeff Hardy in having their faces painted.

Hammerstone and Matt Hardy start things off quickly, exchanging strikes. Matt hits a back body drop and then drives Hammerstone’s head into the turnbuckles. Jake Something comes in to help, but misses. Something gets his head driven into the turnbuckles, as well. Matt tries to drive the heads of Something and Hammerstone together, but they shake it off and drop Matt.

Trent Seven tags in, but Matt is able to fight him off. Jeff Hardy tags in and The Hardys double team Seven for a two count. Jeff gets in some quick strikes and a leg drop for a two count. Jeff snapmares Seven and hits a low dropkick for a two count. Jeff calls for the Twist of Fate, but Seven gets out of it and hits the Bop and Bang. Something tags in.

Something whips Jeff into the ropes. Jeff slides out of the ring and runs around the ring post. Something follows him out and back into the ring. Jeff tags in Matt, but Something didn’t see it. Jeff baits Something into the corner and Matt attacks from behind. Jeff tags back in and works over Something’s arm.

Ace Austin tags in and keeps working the arm. Austin works over Something in the corner. Hammerstone tries to run in and help, but misses Austin. Same thing with Seven. Austin sets up all three of his opponents in the corner and hits Poetry in Motion with the help of Matt. The Hardys and Austin all go for a triple Twist of Fate, but all three of their opponents slip out and roll to the outside.

Austin goes to the outside and goes on the attack of Something. Something is rolled back into the ring and Austin gets in some strikes. Something hits a big return strike, which knocks down Austin. Hammerstone tags in and takes control with a slam. Seven tags in.

Seven hits a series of punches on the mat. He picks up Austin and hits some chops for a one count. He slams Austin and tags in Something. Austin tries to fight back, but Something cuts him off with a slam for a one count. Something stomps down on Austin’s ankle and tags in Seven.

Seven hits a DDT for a two count. Austin tries to reach out to The Hardys, but Seven stops him. Austin fights out of his opponents’ corner, hitting a double dropkick on Hammerstone and Something. Austin crawls to his corner and…The Hardys are pulled off of the apron by Hammerstone and Something. Hammerstone and Seven hit a double chokeslam on Austin. Seven hits the Seven Star Lariat for a…two count!

Seven lifts up Austin for the Burning Hammer, but Austin wiggles out. Seven lifts Austin again, but Austin counters it into a DDT. Austin tags in Jeff Hardy. Jeff comes in hot and tackles down Seven. He strikes Hammerstone and Something off of the apron. Jeff gets in some more strikes on Seven for a two count.

Jeff hits a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Hammerstone and Something get back into the ring to stop Jeff’s momentum. Matt Hardy comes in. Something and Hammerstone lift Matt, but he reverses it into a double DDT. The Hardys and Austin hit a triple Twist of Fate. Austin covers Seven for a two count.

Matt and Austin hold Seven for a Swanton Bomb, but Hammerstone and Something break it up. Something and Hammerstone are sent to the outside. Austin uses Matt Hardy to hit Poetry in Motion over the top rope, but Something and Hammerstone catch him. Jeff Hardy jumps off of the top rope onto Something, Hammerstone, and Austin.

Back inside the ring, Austin and Matt hit the Plot Twist on Seven. Jeff hits the Swanton Bomb. Austin covers Seven, but Hammerstone and Something pull Austin to the outside. Matt and Jeff baseball slide into Something and Hammerstone and hit a double Twist of Fate.

Inside the ring, Austin sets up for The Fold, but Seven low blows him. Seven hits the Burning Hammer on Austin for the win!

Winners: Trent Seven, Jake Something, and Hammerstone

The Hardys grab Trent Seven, but Hammerstone and Jake Something save their partner. Hammerstone and Jake Something set The Hardys up for double powerbombs, but The Rascalz and KUSHIDA run out to make the save. Trent Seven, Jake Something, and Hammerstone leave the ring as The Hardys and Ace Austin shake hands with The Rascalz and KUSHIDA.