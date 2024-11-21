WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Netflix Unveils "Sneak Peek" of WWE Raw Premiere in January

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 21, 2024

WWE Raw is making its way to Netflix – and it's happening soon!

Ahead of the highly-anticipated transition of WWE Raw from USA Network to Netflix, starting with the live premiere episode on January 6, 2025, from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, Netflix has dropped a special announcement along with an exciting "Sneak Peek" video.

WWE COMES TO NETFLIX JANUARY 6, 2025

Netflix and WWE announced that the brand-new Intuit Dome in Los Angeles will be the home of Monday Night RAW’s debut on Netflix, LIVE at 5pm PT/8pm ET on January 6, 2025.

This partnership marks a new era for WWE fans, with the much-anticipated debut of live weekly programming with can’t-miss action unfolding 52-weeks a year on Netflix.In addition to Monday Night RAW, Netflix will bring WWE’s electrifying content to audiences outside the United States, including SmackDown, NXT, and Premium Live Events (PLEs) such as WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam.

These events can be seen on Netflix starting January 6, 2025 in most international markets around the world.Many of WWE’s top RAW moments will be available to watch on Netflix, plus select programming and historic PLEs also available outside of the United States, from January 1, 2025.


