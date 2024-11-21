WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Linda McMahon Releases Statement Following Appointment as U.S. Secretary of Education

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 21, 2024

Earlier this week, President-Elect Donald Trump revealed that former WWE CEO Linda McMahon has been appointed as the next United States Secretary of Education. Linda McMahon shared her thoughts on this new role in a statement on Twitter/X:

“Thank you, Mr. President, for your trust in me to serve as Secretary of Education. I am hopeful for Senate confirmation and am deeply honored and humbled by this opportunity. I am committed to working tirelessly to ensure that every student has access to a quality education.

I have seen firsthand the transformative power of education, both in the classroom and through apprenticeship programs. Every student should be equipped with the skills needed to succeed in the future.

I look forward to collaborating with students, educators, parents, and communities to strengthen our educational system and ensure that every child—regardless of their background—has the tools for a bright future.

Thank you for this extraordinary opportunity. I am ready to serve!

Linda McMahon”


