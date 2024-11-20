WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair Reveals Marijuana Edibles Helped Him Quit Xanax

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with Joel Torres in an interview with Contralona, offering his insights on several important topics.

Flair discussed Charlotte Flair’s recovery from a significant injury, revealing, “She had major ACL, MCL and meniscus damage. I really don’t know what the timetable is for her to come back. I don’t even want to make a prediction. I mean, I’m sure she’d rather be there right now than rehabbing still, but I have no idea what the timetable is.”

On Triple H's role in WWE, Flair expressed confidence in his leadership: “He’s accepted a lot of responsibility, but he’s doing a great job with it. Part of that is also developing the talent at NXT. You’re always looking for the next big star. They come along, few and far between.”

Flair also opened up about his personal experience with cannabis, including his use of "Ric Flair Drip." He shared, “I was approached about it two years ago about doing this. I had smoked marijuana a lot as a kid, but then I got asthma, so I quit smoking during my career. I didn’t smoke it. Finally, the asthma went away. I outgrew it. I didn’t do cocaine. I didn’t smoke dope and all that. I smoke it now occasionally, but the edibles got me off Xanax. I highly recommend it. It has to be done the right way. You just can’t stop taking Xanax.”