WWE Files to Trademark "Edge" as Copeland Prepares for AEW Return

It seems WWE is taking steps to prevent Adam Copeland from using the name "Edge" when he returns to AEW.

On Monday, November 19, 2024, WWE, through attorney Lauren A. Dienes-Middlen, filed to trademark the name for wrestling purposes, as detailed in documents from the US Patent and Trademark Office.

The filing specifies that the name is intended for "wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports via an online community portal."

Copeland, who debuted in WWE under the name "Edge" in 1998, used the name throughout his career until joining AEW in October 2023.

Reflecting on the origin of the name, Copeland shared during a 2022 interview with Fox: “I actually came up with Edge. I would have preferred Adam Copeland, but that wasn’t the way it really worked then, right? I was doing dark matches, and Don Callis and I were driving and the radio station, it was in Albany and it was ‘Edge 1-0-something,’ and growing up in Toronto, Edge 102 was always one of my favorite stations.”