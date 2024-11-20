WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Adam Cole to Appear on AEW Dynamite Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 20, 2024

A new segment has been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Fans will "hear from" Adam Cole on the show.

Cole was defeated by Konosuke Takeshita on last week’s show, meaning he did not earn the opportunity, alongside Roderick Strong, to face MJF at Full Gear. Tonight’s episode is set in Reading, Pennsylvania, which is not far from Cole’s hometown of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

TONIGHT
Reading, PA
LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS

“We’ll hear from Adam Cole!
What’s next for Adam Cole after being cheated out of his match to face MJF, and what will he say about MJF facing his friend Roderick Strong at #AEWFullGear this Saturday in Newark, NJ!”

AEW Dynamite Lineup for November 20, 2024

- Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta

- Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli

- Will Ospreay, Ricochet, Powerhouse Hobbs & Mark Davis vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Lance Archer & Brian Cage

- Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida

- Big Boom A.J. appearance

- Chris Jericho/Tomohiro Ishii ROH World title contract signing

- We’ll hear from Adam Cole

 
Source: x.com
Tags: #aew #dynamite #adam cole

