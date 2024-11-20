Adam Cole to Appear on AEW Dynamite Tonight

A new segment has been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Fans will "hear from" Adam Cole on the show.

Cole was defeated by Konosuke Takeshita on last week’s show, meaning he did not earn the opportunity, alongside Roderick Strong, to face MJF at Full Gear. Tonight’s episode is set in Reading, Pennsylvania, which is not far from Cole’s hometown of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

AEW Dynamite Lineup for November 20, 2024

- Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta

- Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli

- Will Ospreay, Ricochet, Powerhouse Hobbs & Mark Davis vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Lance Archer & Brian Cage

- Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida

- Big Boom A.J. appearance

- Chris Jericho/Tomohiro Ishii ROH World title contract signing

- We’ll hear from Adam Cole