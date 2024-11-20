WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Reveals Full Brackets for Upcoming Women’s Speed Title No. 1 Contender Tournament

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 20, 2024

The brackets for the upcoming WWE Speed Women's Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament have been revealed.

Following the November 20 episode of WWE Speed on X, where Dragon Lee triumphed over Andrade to become the new WWE Speed Champion, the full lineup for the tournament was disclosed.

The tournament kicks off next week on Wednesday, November 27, with Zelina Vega facing Chelsea Green in the first round.

Other first-round matchups include Natalya vs. B-Fab, Katana Chance vs. Alba Fyre, and Ivy Nile vs. Michin.

Be sure to check out the full bracket for the WWE Speed Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament in the image below.

