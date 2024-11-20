Updated AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight’s Show (11/20/2024): New Segment Added to the Lineup

AEW Dynamite returns tonight from the Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania, airing at 8/7c on TBS.
Ahead of the show, a new segment has been added to the lineup: the ROH World Championship Contract Signing for AEW Full Gear 2024, featuring Chris Jericho and Tomohiro Ishii.
Check out the updated lineup for the November 20 episode of AEW Dynamite below:
- Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida
- Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta
- Claudio Castagnoli vs. Darby Allin
- Big Boom! AJ of The Costco Guys will be live
- Hechicero, Atlantis Jr., & Mascara Dorada in action
- Chris Jericho and Tomohiro Ishii ROH Title Contract Signing
- Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricochet, & Mark Davis vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Brian Cage, Kyle Fletcher, & Lance Archer
Don't miss tonight's exciting episode!
