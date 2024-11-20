TNA Turning Point 2024 Announces High-Stakes No Disqualification Match

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

TNA Wrestling has announced another thrilling match for the upcoming TNA Turning Point 2024 pay-per-view event.

On Tuesday, TNA Wrestling revealed more matches for their highly anticipated TNA Turning Point 2024, set for next weekend.

As previously reported, The Hardys & Ace Austin will team up against The Rascalz & KUSHIDA in an exciting All-Star 6-Man Tag Team Showdown, which was officially added to the card earlier this evening.

In a new update to the lineup, former friends turned fierce rivals, “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander and Steve Maclin, will clash in a No Disqualification match at the event.

Already confirmed for next Friday’s event are Nic Nemeth (c) defending the TNA World Championship against Eddie Edwards, Masha Slamovich (c) or Alisha Edwards facing Jordynne Grace for the TNA Knockouts Championship, The Hardys & Ace Austin vs. The Rascalz & KUSHIDA, and the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Bowl match featuring PCO, John Skyler, Joe Hendry, Eric Young, Brian Myers, and Hammerstone.

For ticket information, visit PromoTix.com.

TNA Turning Point 2024 will be part of WrestleCade 2024, taking place on Friday, November 29 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.