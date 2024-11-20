WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
JBL Set to Appear at GCW Dream On 2024 in East Rutherford, NJ on November 23

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 20, 2024

JBL’s return to the world of professional wrestling will continue to unfold this weekend.

Ahead of the GCW Dream On event on Saturday, November 23, at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the WWE Hall of Famer has been confirmed for a special appearance.

The former WWE Champion last appeared at the GCW Homecoming Weekend in August, where he helped Mance Warner secure a victory over Joey Janela and Blake Christian in a Ladder Match, crowning Warner as the new GCW World Champion.

On Tuesday, GameChanger Wrestling announced that JBL would be making an appearance at GCW Dream On 2024 this weekend.

“JOHN BRADSHAW LAYFIELD will be in attendance at GCW Dream On and the Dream On Fan Fest this Saturday at American Dream,” the official GCW announcement stated. “Admission to Fan Fest is FREE and takes place from 11AM – 2PM!”

In addition to JBL, fellow WWE Hall of Fame legends Kurt Angle and Mick Foley are scheduled to attend the GCW Dream On Fan Fest, along with Matt Cardona and many more.

For additional details, visit GCWFanFest.com.


