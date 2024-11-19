Kofi Kingston Discusses Adjusting the New Day Storyline After Odyssey Jones' Departure

Odyssey Jones, who was last seen on WWE RAW on August 19, 2024, was removed from the company’s official roster following domestic violence allegations. Kofi Kingston shared his thoughts on the situation and the changes to the New Day storyline when speaking with NYPost.com.
“One of the main lessons that I’ve learned is that you never know what tomorrow is going to bring with WWE. You always have to be ready to adjust at the drop of a hat. There have been times where we have known what’s going to happen at a Monday Night Raw for weeks and we work towards that, and then we get into the building, and then all of a sudden, we’re doing the exact opposite. And it’s your ability to adjust and roll with the punches that pulls you up. Nothing ever goes as planned.
So all that to say, you know, once Odyssey (Jones) was out of the mix, we just had to figure out a way to pivot and keep the story going and keep on moving forward, because, as they say, the show must go on. And you figure out the best ways to adjust.”
