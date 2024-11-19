Gable Steveson Reflects on WWE Release: “It Just Wasn’t the Right Time”

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Gable Steveson explains that his time in WWE “just wasn’t the right time” for him.

After signing a multi-year deal with WWE in 2021, Steveson was released from the company in May. He has since announced he will return to the University of Minnesota for his final year of eligibility.

In a recent press conference alongside Golden Gophers wrestling head coach Brandon Eggum, Steveson opened up about his WWE experience. He shared:

“The WWE just wasn’t the right time. I had a lot of competitive edge in me, and they knew that, and it was not the time for it. So maybe one day, if the stars align, it’ll be a great opportunity to do it again. I have no bad feelings with it. I have no bad blood with it, and I would like to keep moving forward with everything I have going on.”

On his time training with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, Steveson revealed that the NFL is still an option for him moving forward:

“I had a few other teams reach out to me previously before coming back here so maybe after the season it’s another opportunity to get a futures deal with the team or go on from there.”

Ahead of Saturday’s UFC event, Steveson was seen training with Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones. When asked about a potential future in MMA, Steveson shared:

“It does interest me a lot. Being with Jon was definitely an honor. Jon is the greatest fighter of all time and if you know fighting and you know wrestling and you’re a fight fan, you know Jon Jones. So, being able to be in that cage with him Saturday and seeing that belt live in person, it definitely gave me that fire back.”

Steveson’s full appearance at the press conference can be viewed here: