WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Gable Steveson Reflects on WWE Release: “It Just Wasn’t the Right Time”

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 19, 2024

Gable Steveson Reflects on WWE Release: “It Just Wasn’t the Right Time”

Gable Steveson explains that his time in WWE “just wasn’t the right time” for him.

After signing a multi-year deal with WWE in 2021, Steveson was released from the company in May. He has since announced he will return to the University of Minnesota for his final year of eligibility.

In a recent press conference alongside Golden Gophers wrestling head coach Brandon Eggum, Steveson opened up about his WWE experience. He shared:

“The WWE just wasn’t the right time. I had a lot of competitive edge in me, and they knew that, and it was not the time for it. So maybe one day, if the stars align, it’ll be a great opportunity to do it again. I have no bad feelings with it. I have no bad blood with it, and I would like to keep moving forward with everything I have going on.”

On his time training with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, Steveson revealed that the NFL is still an option for him moving forward:

“I had a few other teams reach out to me previously before coming back here so maybe after the season it’s another opportunity to get a futures deal with the team or go on from there.”

Ahead of Saturday’s UFC event, Steveson was seen training with Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones. When asked about a potential future in MMA, Steveson shared:

“It does interest me a lot. Being with Jon was definitely an honor. Jon is the greatest fighter of all time and if you know fighting and you know wrestling and you’re a fight fan, you know Jon Jones. So, being able to be in that cage with him Saturday and seeing that belt live in person, it definitely gave me that fire back.”

Steveson’s full appearance at the press conference can be viewed here:


Tags: #wwe #gable steveson

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90365/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π