AEW Collision Sees Hits Highest Audience Since September

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 19, 2024

Saturday night’s AEW Collision averaged 356,000 viewers on TNT, a 7.2% increase from last week, marking its highest audience since September 28. The show earned a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demo, up 10% from the previous week and also its best since September 28.

Collision faced competition from Saturday night college football and UFC 309 prelims. Compared to the same week in 2023, viewership is up 31.9%, and the 18-49 rating has increased by 37.5%. Last year's episode, moved to Friday and competing with WWE SmackDown, had the lowest numbers in Collision history at that time.

AEW Unveils New Dates: Hammerstein Ballroom Debut and Revolution 2025 in Los Angeles

AEW has revealed an exciting new slate of event dates, including the promotion’s debut at New York City's iconic Hammerstein Ballroom. [...]

Tags: #aew #collision #ratings

