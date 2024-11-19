AEW Unveils New Dates: Hammerstein Ballroom Debut and Revolution 2025 in Los Angeles

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW has revealed an exciting new slate of event dates, including the promotion’s debut at New York City's iconic Hammerstein Ballroom.

The Hammerstein Ballroom will host three consecutive days of action from Friday, December 20 through Sunday, December 22. The festivities kick off on December 20 with Ring of Honor's Final Battle, followed by AEW Collision on Saturday and a special taping of AEW Dynamite on Sunday.

These events are expected to feature Christmas-themed episodes, as AEW recently filed trademarks for “Christmas Collision” and “Dynamite on 34th Street,” the latter referencing the venue's location on 34th Street in Manhattan.

The Hammerstein Ballroom has a storied history in professional wrestling, dating back to its days hosting ECW events, and has welcomed ROH shows in the past. This will be AEW's first show at the venue under Tony Khan's leadership.

Tickets for all three events at Hammerstein go on sale Monday, November 25.

Additionally, AEW announced that AEW Revolution 2025 will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 9. This marks AEW’s first event at the former Staples Center, with AEW previously holding major events at The Forum in Inglewood. The Crypto.com Arena is the home of the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers.

Another highlight on the schedule is the Fight for the Fallen episode of Dynamite on New Year’s Day 2025. This special episode will not only mark the launch of Dynamite and Collision streaming live on Max but will also raise funds for victims of Hurricane Helene in Asheville, North Carolina, which was severely impacted in September.

The full list of new dates is as follows:

December 2019:

Wednesday, December 18: AEW Dynamite at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

Friday, December 20: Ring of Honor Final Battle at Hammerstein Ballroom, New York City

Saturday, December 21: AEW Collision at Hammerstein Ballroom, New York City

Sunday, December 22: Special taping of AEW Dynamite at Hammerstein Ballroom, New York City

January 2025:

Wednesday, January 1: AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen at Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina

Saturday, January 4: AEW Collision at Bojangles Coliseum, Charlotte, North Carolina

Wednesday, January 8: AEW Dynamite at F&M Bank Arena, Clarksville, Tennessee

Saturday, January 11: AEW Collision at Akins Ford Arena, Athens, Georgia

Thursday, January 16: Special taping of AEW Collision at Broadbent Arena, Louisville, Kentucky

Wednesday, January 22: AEW Dynamite at Knoxville Coliseum, Knoxville, Tennessee

Wednesday, January 29: AEW Dynamite and special taping of AEW Collision at Probst Arena, Huntsville, Alabama

February 2025:

Saturday, February 8: AEW Collision at Fort Bend County Epicenter, Houston, Texas

Tuesday, February 11: Special taping of AEW Dynamite at H-E-B Center, Cedar Park, Texas

Wednesday, February 19: AEW Dynamite and special taping of AEW Collision at Arizona Financial Theater, Phoenix, Arizona

Wednesday, February 26: AEW Dynamite and special taping of AEW Collision at Frontwave Arena, Oceanside, California

March 2025:

Sunday, March 9: AEW Revolution at Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Wednesday, March 12: AEW Dynamite and special taping of AEW Collision at Save Mart Center, Fresno, California

Tickets for all Hammerstein events go on sale Monday, November 25 at 10 AM ET. Tickets for AEW Fight for the Fallen in Asheville, Dynamite in Clarksville, and Collision in Athens will be available starting Tuesday, December 3 at 10 AM local time via AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com. For pre-sale opportunities, fans can register as an AEW Insider at allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider. For the latest event information, visit AllEliteWrestling.com.