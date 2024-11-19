WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Nick Aldis Shares Details of His Two WWE Contracts and Discusses Potential Return to the Ring

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 19, 2024

Nick Aldis is juggling multiple roles these days.

In addition to his on-air position as General Manager of WWE SmackDown, the veteran wrestler also works behind the scenes as a producer for various matches and segments featured on WWE programming each week.

For instance, during the latest episode of WWE SmackDown on November 15, Aldis served as the producer for every dark match and the bout filmed for WWE Speed, totaling four matches.

Aldis recently shared insights into his dual roles during an appearance on the popular INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast, where he revealed he has two separate contracts with WWE.

“I have two [jobs]. [A] producer and a talent,” Aldis explained to Van Vliet regarding his role(s) in WWE. “I have two contracts.”

He elaborated further, saying, “An employee contract as a producer and a talent contract for the General Manager role.”

During the interview, Aldis was also asked if he envisions a return to the wrestling ring.

“Look, it gets asked all the time by everyone except me,” Aldis admitted. “I have never once said, hey what about me? Could I wrestle? Because I don’t need to.”

He added, “If and when the time comes it’ll be what they want, and it will hopefully be the right time. I just told them that if you want to do that, I’m ready.”


