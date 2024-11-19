WWE NXT Star Joins Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII, Two Additional Matches Confirmed

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The lineup for Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XII continues to evolve as more exciting matchups are confirmed.

On Monday evening and Tuesday morning, Josh Barnett’s official X account, alongside GCW, revealed two more high-stakes bouts for the upcoming event: WWE NXT Superstar Myles Bourne will face Royce Isaacs, while Bad Dude Tito will take on Lou Nixon.

Taking place on Sunday, November 24, the full card now includes:

- MVP vs. Josh Barnett

- Dominic Garrini vs. Kevin Ku

- Masha Slamovich vs. Lei Ying Lee

- Charlie Dempsey vs. AKIRA

- Mike Bailey vs. Josh Alexander

- Marina Shafir vs. Jody Threat

- Karmen Petrovic vs. Sumie Sakai

- Lou Nixon vs. Bad Dude Tito

- Myles Bourne vs. Royce Isaacs