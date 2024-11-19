WWE NXT Star Joins Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII, Two Additional Matches Confirmed

The lineup for Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XII continues to evolve as more exciting matchups are confirmed.
On Monday evening and Tuesday morning, Josh Barnett’s official X account, alongside GCW, revealed two more high-stakes bouts for the upcoming event: WWE NXT Superstar Myles Bourne will face Royce Isaacs, while Bad Dude Tito will take on Lou Nixon.
Taking place on Sunday, November 24, the full card now includes:
- MVP vs. Josh Barnett
- Dominic Garrini vs. Kevin Ku
- Masha Slamovich vs. Lei Ying Lee
- Charlie Dempsey vs. AKIRA
- Mike Bailey vs. Josh Alexander
- Marina Shafir vs. Jody Threat
- Karmen Petrovic vs. Sumie Sakai
- Lou Nixon vs. Bad Dude Tito
- Myles Bourne vs. Royce Isaacs
It should be of no surprise that another member of the No Quarter Catch Crew would find their way to Bloodsport. Perhaps driven by a sense of revenge...— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) November 19, 2024
Revenge may be on the mind of Borne but only thing on Royce Isaacs' mind is to show this newcomer what no quater truly means.… pic.twitter.com/vFsLwidngJ
