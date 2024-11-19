WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Star Joins Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII, Two Additional Matches Confirmed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 19, 2024

The lineup for Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XII continues to evolve as more exciting matchups are confirmed.

On Monday evening and Tuesday morning, Josh Barnett’s official X account, alongside GCW, revealed two more high-stakes bouts for the upcoming event: WWE NXT Superstar Myles Bourne will face Royce Isaacs, while Bad Dude Tito will take on Lou Nixon.

Taking place on Sunday, November 24, the full card now includes:

- MVP vs. Josh Barnett

- Dominic Garrini vs. Kevin Ku

- Masha Slamovich vs. Lei Ying Lee

- Charlie Dempsey vs. AKIRA

- Mike Bailey vs. Josh Alexander

- Marina Shafir vs. Jody Threat

- Karmen Petrovic vs. Sumie Sakai

- Lou Nixon vs. Bad Dude Tito

- Myles Bourne vs. Royce Isaacs


