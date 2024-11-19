Rhea Ripley Makes Shocking Return at WWE Raw, Joins Team Cargill & Belair for WarGames

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The road to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 continued on Monday night, November 18.

The episode of WWE Raw, airing from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, kicked off with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez heading to the ring. They were joined by Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Candice LeRae.

As the five women stood together in the ring, the theme for Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair hit, and the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions made their way out, accompanied by Naomi. They brought out IYO SKY, and the four women headed to the ring to confront the aforementioned group.

With both sides facing off, Morgan pointed out that her team had the numbers advantage. Then, familiar music filled the arena.

“THIS IS MY BRUTALITY!”

In a shocking moment, Rhea Ripley made her surprise return to television, wearing a protective mask due to her broken orbital bone. Ripley joined Cargill and Belair’s team in the ring and grabbed a microphone, simply shouting, “WarGames!”

The two sides then clashed in a chaotic brawl, with Ripley’s team standing tall as the eventful opening segment of the November 18 show came to a close.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 is scheduled for November 30 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.