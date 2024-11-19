WWE Raw Results (November 18th, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Seth Rollins is shown backstage in the arena, as well, we see Bronson Reed, Sheamus, Bron Breakker walking backstage before we go to ringside.

Liv Morgan's music hits and she makes her way to the ring with Raquel Rodriguez, Morgan calls out Nia Jax who comes out with Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae. Jax gets on the mic to get things straight. She says she doesn't like Rodriguez or Morgan and that they're both irrelevant. However, she hasn't been able to stop thinking about Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi prompting the trio to come out with Iyo Sky. Morgan says it's cute they brought Iyo but they're still out numbered. Rhea Ripley's music hits and she makes her way out to the ring with a face protector. She gets in the ring and attacks Morgan as the other women attack each other. Belair, Ripley, Cargill, Sky and Naomi stand in the ring as the other women are laid out outside the ring.

Match 1: Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega -vs- Chad Gable & Ivy Nile

Vega spears Nile and the bell rings. Vega and Nile battle outside the ring, while Mysterio takes out Gable in the ring. Mysterio clobbers Gable in the corner and punches him. Nile runs across the ring, making Vega enter the ring which distracts the ref. Nile and Gable then stomp on Mysterio. Gable has Mysterio in the corner and whips him to the other side. Mysterio gets on Gable's shoulders and hurricanrans him out of the ring and tags in Vega. Vega runs in and takes out Nile and hits a double knee in the corner and covers for a near fall. Nile clotheslines Vega and we go to commercial.

Back from break, Nile has Vega in a headlock and slams her down and covers for a two count. Nile slaps on a chokehold in the middle of the ring on Vega, but Vega powers out and crawls towards Mysterio. Nile stops her but Vega keeps hitting Nile and hits a float over tornado DDT. Gable comes in and holds Vega back and she kicks him and tags out. Mysterio flies around the ring and hits Gable. Mysterio hits the West Coast Pop and covers for a near fall. Mysterio hits a springboard moonsault but Gable catches him and hits a crucifix DDT and covers for two. Gable gets on the top rope and Vega comes running and uses Mysterio as a trampoline and hits a hurricanrana on Gable. Mysterio covers for two and the hits Gable with a 6-1-9 and covers for the win!

Winners: Zelina Vega & Rey Mysterio

The Creed brothers come out after the match to console Gable who gets pissed and asks them if they're losers and the Creed Brothers and Gable slap each other around and all pose.

Backstage, The Judgement Day is hanging out. Balor talks to Morgan and Rodriguez and says family steps up for each other and he knows she has a lot on her plate, He pumps up Carlito and Dom about their match against The War Raiders.

A video package is shown highlighting The Final Testament and The Miz's saga against The Wyatt Sicks.

Backstage, Gunther approaches Ludwig Kaiser and tells him that he doesn't speak for Gunther and that Kaiser needs to go out there and speak for himself and make a name for himself. Before Kaiser leaves, he asks Kaiser to look in his eyes and if he sees the Old Ring General or not. Kaiser says nothing has changed. Gunther sees Damian Priest backstage and attacks him with a sleeper hold. Gunther grabs a steel pipe but Priest kicks him down and tells Gunther that in the ring, Gunther is a General but on the streets Priest is the King. Adam Pearce comes by and Priest leaves.

Match 2 - Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker(c) -vs- Sheamus

The bell rings and the men just stare each other down before locking up. Sheamus sends Breakker out of the ring, and Breakker pounds on Sheamus who fights back and slams Breakker's head against the announce table. Sheamus sends Breakker in the ring and joins him - Breakker whips across the ring and clotheslines Sheamus. Sheamus hits a backbreaker on Breakker and then hits another one and covers for a quick pin, and Breakker kicks out after one. Breaker hits a release belly to belly on Sheamus and sends him outside the ring. Breakker jumps off the apron and collides with Sheamus sending both competitors throught the announce table and we cut to commercial.

Back from break, Sheamus is swung into the ropes and Breakker slams him on the mat. Sheamus rolls out for the ring, Breakker takes down Sheamus and gets on the top rope and hits a senton from the top rope on SHeamus outside the ring. Breakker sends Sheamus back in the ring and Sheamus starts punching Breakker and takes him down with a slam. Sheamus clobbers Breakker and hits a running knee. Sheamus delivers 10 beats to Breakker. Sheamus climbs the turnbuckle and hits a top rope knee and covers for a near fall. Sheamus tries for White Noise but Breakker counters out and hits a backstabber on Sheamus and almost gets a near fall. Breakker puts Sheamus on the top turnbuckle and climbs on the turnbuckles with him. Sheamus hits a top rope Samoan Drop and covers Breakker who kicks out. Sheamus climbs the turnbuckle again and Breakker climbs up with him and hits a top rope Frankesteiner on Sheamus. Breakker then lines up for a spear but Sheamus kicks him and covers for a two count. Sheamus sets up for the Brogue kick but walks into a spear. Sheamus rolls out of the ring before Breakker can pin him. Breakker exits the ring on the other side and run around the ring to hit Sheamus until Ludwig Kaiser comes out of nowhere and clotheslines Breakker and starts beating him down. Kaiser runs around the ring and kicks Sheamus into the steel steps. Kaiser gets on the ring apron and poses.

Winner by DQ and STILL Intercontinental Champion: Bron Breakker

Backstage, Seth Rollins is taping up his wrists when Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn approach him. They tell Rollins everyone has differences but they need his help and they need him to stand beside them for War Games. Rollins says he would stand beside Zayn, and The Usos but he will never have Reigns' back. Rollins says it's not worth it. He says tonight he will drop Bronson Reed and he won't be there to be on the new Bloodline's side. He wishes them luck and leaves.

A video package for Dakota Kai is shown where she discusses being sidelined and her having self doubt. She says she's ready to show everyone why she's a champion.

Match 3: Dominik Mysterio & Carlito -vs- The War Raiders

Dom and Erik start the match and Dom is immediately thrown on to the mat and he quickly tags out to Carlito. Ivar is tagged in too and he takes down Carlito before tagging Erik back in. The War Raiders double team Carlito. Erik tags out and Ivar punches Carlito in the corner and Carlito fights back and tags in Dom. Dom and Carlito stomp on Ivar in the corner. Carlito is tagged back in who punches Ivar in the corner. Ivar takes out both men and fights out and tags in Erik. Erik hits some forearms on Carlito and throws him with a fallaway slam. Erik boots Carlito and Dom hits Erik and Carlito tags out before sending Erik outside the ring. Dom hits a suicide dive on Erik and we go to a commercial.

We come back from break, Dom has Erik in a chokehold and takes down Erik on the ropes. Dom covers for a near fall and then tags out to Carlito. Carlito stomps on Erik but Erik come back and smokes Carlito. Erik tags out and Carlito tags out. Dom runs into a back body drop and Ivar then squishes Dom and clothes line Carlito who tries to interfere. Dom is sitting in the corner and Ivar runs across the ring and splashes him. Ivar covers for a near fall and chases Dom around the ring. Dom tags out and Ivar is double teamed, but Ivar uses Dom to take out Carlito. The War Raiders hit the War Machine on Carlito for the win.

Winners: The War Raiders

After the match, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh run down and attack The War Raiders.

Bo Dallas is shown in a video package addressing the ongoing between The Miz/The Final Testament and The Wyatt Sicks. He says he never wanted this and he's sorry for what's about to happen.

A video package for Lyra Valkyria is shown.

The Alpha Academy is walking backstage and they walk up to Kofi Kingston and they ask him who things are with Xavier Woods. Woods shows up and says that they need to talk because he and Kingston are not on the same page. Woods goes back to what Karrion Kross said about the New Day being finished. They start arguing and Otis tries to get them to calm down. Woods says Otis needs to mind his own business and calls them clowns and issues a tag team match for next week.

Match 4: Seth Rollins -vs- Bronson Reed

The bell rings and before the match can start, The New Bloodline surrounds the ring. The Uso's and Sami Zayn come out to even the odds and The New Bloodline and OG Bloodline start beating each other and they fight till they all leave. In the ring, Seth Rollins beats on Redd and hits a suicide dive on Bronson Reed and we go to commercial break.

Back to the action, Rollins is chopping away at Reed. Reed takes Rollins down with a big boot sending Rollins out of the ring. Reed joins Rollins outside of the ring and chops Rollins and throws him into the barricade. Back in the ring, Reed mounts Rollins and punches away at him. Rollins powers back and the men trade punches and Rollins is whipped in the ropes and is sent outside the ring. Reed flies off the apron and collides with Rollins outside the ring. Rollins is sent into the steel steps. Reed tries to squish Rollins against the steel steps but Rollins moves out of the way sending Reed crashing into the steps. Rollins slams Reed's head against the steps over and over again. Rollins goes to stomp Reed on the steps but Reed runs into the ring. Rollins hits a springboard knee and kicks Reed down. Reed is able to hit a powerbomb on Rollins and he covers for a two count and we go to commercial break.

We come back from break and both men are on the top turnbuckle. Rollins punches away at Reed and kicks him. Rollins climbs down and powerbombs Reed. Rollins hits a springboard moonsault and covers for two. He then hits a springboard senton for a one count. Rollins sets up for the pedigree but Reed counters and tries to sit on Rollins. Rollins moves out of the way and gets on the top turnbuckle and hits a frog splash for a near fall. Rollins runs into a clothes line and a brain buster by Reed who covers Rollins for a near fall. Reed sets up for a Tsunami but Rollins rolls out of harms way. Rollins tries for another pedigree, but hits a superkick and then a pedigree and covers for two. Rollins hits the curb stomp on Reed and gets on the top rope and Solo Sikoa distracts him. Reed hits a death valley driver and sentons Rollins. Reed hits the Tsunami on Rollins and covers for the win.

Winner: Bronson Reed

After the match, Solo Sikoa gets in the ring and raises Bronson Reed's hand as the show goes off the air.