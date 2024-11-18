QT Marshall Unleashes Diss Track on Big Boom AJ Ahead of AEW Full Gear 2024

QT Marshall has fulfilled his promise and dropped his diss track targeting Big Boom AJ of the Costco Guys. The two will face off during the “Zero Hour” pre-show at AEW Full Gear 2024.
Earlier today, AEW shared the diss track on their social media, with Marshall rapping about "bringing the doom." The track includes references to a double chocolate chunk cookie, the diamond cutter, and much more.
.@QTMarshall drops his Big Boom A.J. and Big Justice Diss Track!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2024
Available on ALL #AEW Social Media Platforms RIGHT NOW.
Don't miss QT Marshall vs. @ajbefumo at #AEWFullGear ZERO HOUR THIS SATURDAY at the @prucenter in NJ! pic.twitter.com/0uL2DTdIHl
