WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

QT Marshall Unleashes Diss Track on Big Boom AJ Ahead of AEW Full Gear 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 18, 2024

QT Marshall Unleashes Diss Track on Big Boom AJ Ahead of AEW Full Gear 2024

QT Marshall has fulfilled his promise and dropped his diss track targeting Big Boom AJ of the Costco Guys. The two will face off during the “Zero Hour” pre-show at AEW Full Gear 2024.

Earlier today, AEW shared the diss track on their social media, with Marshall rapping about "bringing the doom." The track includes references to a double chocolate chunk cookie, the diamond cutter, and much more.

Updated Lineups for Next Week's AEW Dynamite (11/20) and Full Gear 2024

Following this week’s episode of Collision, we have the updated lineups for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and Full Gear 2024. F [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 17, 2024 12:56PM


Tags: #aew #qt marshall

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90349/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π