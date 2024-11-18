QT Marshall Unleashes Diss Track on Big Boom AJ Ahead of AEW Full Gear 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

QT Marshall has fulfilled his promise and dropped his diss track targeting Big Boom AJ of the Costco Guys. The two will face off during the “Zero Hour” pre-show at AEW Full Gear 2024.

Earlier today, AEW shared the diss track on their social media, with Marshall rapping about "bringing the doom." The track includes references to a double chocolate chunk cookie, the diamond cutter, and much more.