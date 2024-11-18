Kevin Nash Discusses Shoulder Surgery and Injury Update on Kliq This Podcast

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Kevin Nash has provided an update on some of the injuries he's currently managing.

On last week’s episode of his Kliq This podcast, Nash shared that he was in need of shoulder surgery. However, during this week’s episode, he revealed that his shoulder has improved significantly in the ten days since the injury, though he still requires a minimally invasive procedure to address stenosis.

Nash explained:

“I went in there today, and he went through the whole thing,” Nash said. “He showed me all my different rotator cuffs, then he showed me a pretty decent bone spur on the end of my humerus, which I found nothing funny (about).”

He continued:

“He just said that I have so much arthritis that probably what happened was there was an area that looked like scar tissue that I had broken loose. I had some cysts and some bone spurs that they cut all the way through so I think that is what split.”

“I was actually having a hard time pulling up a pair of shorts on my left side, but since I’ve done this, like, the first day I got up, I pulled my underwear on, I was just like, there’s no pain on the back of my shoulder.”

Regarding his stenosis treatment, Nash shared:

“I talked to the spinal surgeon, and they’ll be able to just go in, like the f—in size of a McDonald’s straw, and take that piece of bone out. Minimally invasive procedure.”

“There’s only so much you can do with stenosis with stem cell, but my shoulder right now, it will flourish because all that tendinitis and all that wear and tear, that stem cell will give that a nice (shot).”

The full episode of Nash’s podcast is available below: