Backstage Update on The Street Profits' WWE Status Heading into 2025

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Earlier this month, Montez Ford expressed being "frustrated" with The Street Profits' loss of momentum in WWE, sparking speculation about the team's future.

Addressing these rumors, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com shared the following:

“The team are currently locked into deals with WWE and it’s likely the statements were to garner attention more than anything else. We are told that Montez Ford has been working on some outside projects of late (he’s among the troupe of WWE talents now signed with Paradigm as part of their Sports division), but beyond that we are told there’s no belief internally that he or Angelo Dawkins are exiting.”

On the November 15th, 2024 edition of SmackDown, The Street Profits were unable to capture the WWE tag team titles from the Motor City Machine Guns due to outside interference from Tommaso Ciampa.