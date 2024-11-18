Cody Rhodes Wants Stone Cold to Witness WWE's Modern Era Triumph

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Cody Rhodes would love to see Stone Cold Steve Austin return to WWE so the Texas Rattlesnake can witness the company's current success.

Austin and The Rock were the cornerstones of The Attitude Era, which is widely regarded as the most successful time in pro wrestling. While it seemed impossible for WWE to top that period, the ongoing Bloodline saga and record-breaking achievements have sparked comparisons between the two eras.

On Unlikely, Rhodes was asked by Adrian Hernandez about Austin possibly being part of WrestleMania 41. He expressed his desire for Austin to return in any capacity, emphasizing the impact the Hall of Famer had on WWE's success:

“I think Steve… Stone Cold Steve Austin being, you know, we’re talking inside here, but this babyface individual, and we’re back in this unbelievable era where there’s good guys in the business again. He was the ultimate babyface who had the company on his back. I just would like him to be around to see how we’re doing. I want him to know, like, hey, we’re doing this Friday. We’re doing this Saturday. I hope he’s proud of all of us because he really has set the table for us, him and The Rock, in a way that we can eat so fruitfully, so I’d love Steve to do anything.”