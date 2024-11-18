Alexa Bliss Comments on WWE Absence and Rumors of Return

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former multi-time WWE Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss has addressed her ongoing absence from the company amid rumors about her return.

Bliss has not appeared on WWE television since the Royal Rumble event in January 2023.

Following the birth of her daughter in November 2023, fans have been eagerly wondering when Bliss will return to WWE.

On November 18, Alexa Bliss took to social media to ask, “Where’s Alexa?” alongside a gif of a woman with a magnifying glass. When a fan inquired if she could provide an answer, Alexa responded, “Unfortunately, not up to me.”

Bliss also replied to another fan who expressed missing her, saying, “I miss you all.”

Karrion Kross from The Final Testament faction recently mentioned that Bliss would be “welcomed to join” his group, a statement that can be found in more detail here.

As of now, it remains unclear when Alexa Bliss will make her return to WWE.