Maven Talks Potential Return to Wrestling but Acknowledges Age as an Obstacle

Maven first made a name for himself as the winner of Tough Enough, becoming the first-ever champion of the competition. He went on to have a notable WWE career until 2005, capturing the Hardcore Championship three times. After leaving full-time wrestling in 2007, Maven has only appeared sporadically in the ring, with just 10 matches since 2015. Despite his limited in-ring activity, he has gained a renewed popularity, largely due to his YouTube channel, which now boasts over 500,000 subscribers.

During an appearance on The False Finish, Maven was asked about the possibility of returning for more matches:

“Nah. Well, yeah, okay, I have the itch, but I’m also reasonable. I’m almost 50 years old. Guys like Ricochet have proven to me that the athleticism of the business has long passed me by. To get in to be a competitor, I’m just a rational human being, I know that that’s never gonna happen.”

When asked if he would consider having an official retirement match or a longer run, Maven was open to the idea but highlighted the conditions that would need to be met:

“Definitely not. God, it’s wrestling, I’m not opposed to anything. I’ve even said it, if the conditions were right and by that I mean that I knew I had a paycheck coming in and I knew I had a way to heal an injury. I have indie promoters hit me up all the time and they say the same thing, ‘I want to do this, I’m gonna make an easy match for you.’

What they don’t realize is that I already know that the older you get, it’s so easier to blow an ACL, to tear an Achilles like Aaron Rodgers. What happens after that? They’re not gonna pay for me and my rehab, I’m not going to go into New York City with crutches. If I had an organization that made the commitment and said, here’s a year contract, you get injured, you’re still gonna be getting paid, you can rehab and not have to worry about it. Then I would, yeah.”

When it was suggested that someone from WWE might be listening, Maven was doubtful about receiving the call:

“Nah. I think the right people that would need to hear it were never Maven fans in the first place. People always ask me, ‘You think you’re gonna get the call?’ No, I don’t.”

Maven also responded “Nope. Absolutely not. Not at all” when asked if Triple H was ever a fan of his but emphasized that their relationship remains cordial:

“Hunter and I are cordial. Every time we see each other, we go through the motions, hey brother, hug, how’s the family, it’s great seeing you. I’m not gonna say we’re enemies, we’re far from enemies. I wish him nothing but the best. Don’t get me wrong, Hunter has one of the best wrestling minds ever.”

Maven’s most recent match took place in March 2024, where he participated in the Reality of Wrestling 30 Man Last Stand Rumble. His last singles match occurred in 2022 against Matt Cardona.