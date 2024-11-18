WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Becky Lynch Opens Up About WWE Future at Vulture Festival 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 18, 2024

The WWE Universe is eagerly anticipating the return of Becky Lynch.

As speculation about “The Man’s” long-awaited return to WWE grows, Becky Lynch has shared her first public comments regarding her WWE status during an appearance over the weekend.

On Sunday, November 17, at Vulture Festival 2024, the former WWE Women’s Champion made a special appearance on stage, where she addressed her future in the company.

“If you think I’m gonna go out with Dominik Mysterio slamming a door in my face, that’s not gonna happen,” Lynch quipped.

Lynch also touched on her life outside of WWE, noting she has been busy with various endeavors since stepping away from the wrestling scene in May 2024 and is content with what she has been doing.

We will continue to provide updates as more details emerge about Becky Lynch's potential return to WWE.


