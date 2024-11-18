Stephanie McMahon Thanks UFC for Incredible UFC 309 Experience

The UFC 309 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Among the attendees was Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who was seen conversing with future United States president Donald Trump. Stephanie McMahon was also present at the event and shared her appreciation on Twitter/X, writing:
“Thank you Dana White, UFC for taking such great care of Triple H and I last night at UFC 309! Congratulations Jon Jones, Charles Oliveira, Bo Nickal, Mauricio Ruffy and all the fighters who competed last night! It was Incredible!”
Thank you @danawhite @ufc for taking such great care of @TripleH and I last night at #UFC309! Congratulations @Jonnybones @charlesdobronxs @viviaurujomma @NoBickal, Mauricio Ruffy and all the fighters who competed last night @TheGarden! It was Incredible! pic.twitter.com/YFSbQTK3iy— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) November 17, 2024
⚡ WWE Unveils Post-Christmas Holiday Tour Lineups, Featuring Updated Madison Square Garden Card
WWE has unveiled the official match lineups for their post-Christmas holiday tour, promising fans a jam-packed s [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 18, 2024 11:01AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com