Stephanie McMahon Thanks UFC for Incredible UFC 309 Experience

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 18, 2024

The UFC 309 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Among the attendees was Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who was seen conversing with future United States president Donald Trump. Stephanie McMahon was also present at the event and shared her appreciation on Twitter/X, writing:

“Thank you Dana White, UFC for taking such great care of Triple H and I last night at UFC 309! Congratulations Jon Jones, Charles Oliveira, Bo Nickal, Mauricio Ruffy and all the fighters who competed last night! It was Incredible!”

