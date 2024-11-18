TNA Wrestling Star Josh Alexander Announces Retirement from Independent Wrestling Dates

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

TNA Wrestling star Josh Alexander announced his decision to step away from the independent wrestling scene during an appearance at a Northern Crown event in Canada. Speaking to fans, he shared the following:

“You won’t see me here on the independents anymore—maybe some special appearances, but I need to figure it all out. What you will see, though, is the next generation. I’ve hand-picked Vaughn Vertigo and Gabriel Fuerza as the two I’m going to work with before I step away from the independents. People, for good or bad, call me a leader in this country.”

He also addressed the critics on social media:

“I’ve seen all the negativity online. I’ve been talking with my wife and kids. For 20 years, I’ve been grinding and hustling. [Chants of ‘Thank you, Josh.’] No, thank you. Without fans like you, I wouldn’t have been able to get re-signed three years ago for more money than I ever made in construction. That’s what allows me to feed my family and keep a roof over our heads. I’m grateful for the fans who championed my hard work every weekend.”

In a heartfelt social media post, Alexander added:

“Regardless of what may or may not be in my future, after discussing it with my family, I’ve made the decision to stop taking indie bookings. I’ve had an incredible 20 years on the independents, working with amazing people and traveling the world to perform in front of passionate fans.

But I’m tired of the hustle. It’s time for the next generation to take over and fill the void I leave in the Canadian scene. I have faith in promotions like Northern Crown and wrestlers like Gabriel Fuerza and the new Northern Crown Champion, Vaughn Vertigo.

Please continue to support the indie scene. These wrestlers aren’t driven by money; they’re fueled by a love for the business. I followed my heart, even when I struggled to make ends meet. But I wouldn’t change a thing. I’ve made lifelong friends, met my wife, and built a family. Thank you to every promotion that booked me, every wrestler I’ve worked with, and every fan who supported me. This isn’t goodbye, it’s just ‘see you later.’”

Alexander’s retirement announcement comes as speculation builds about his future in the industry.