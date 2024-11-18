WWE Unveils Post-Christmas Holiday Tour Lineups, Featuring Updated Madison Square Garden Card

WWE has unveiled the official match lineups for their post-Christmas holiday tour, promising fans a jam-packed schedule of thrilling action across various cities.

The event on December 26th at Madison Square Garden in New York City will be the marquee show of the tour, featuring some of the biggest stars and high-stakes bouts. The updated lineup for this event includes:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: GUNTHER vs. Damian Priest

WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY

Steel Cage Match: Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed

Appearances by CM Punk, Rey Mysterio, The Wyatt Sicks, Sami Zayn, The New Day, United States Champion LA Knight, The Miz, and more.

Additionally, the following matches have been confirmed for other dates on the tour:

December 26 (Jacksonville, Florida):

Undisputed WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax vs. Naomi

WWE Tag Team Championships Match: Motor City Machine Guns vs. #DIY

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Jacksonville Street Fight: Jimmy & Jey Uso vs. Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa

December 27 (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania):

World Heavyweight Championship Match: GUNTHER vs. Damian Priest

Steel Cage Match: Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed

Appearances by CM Punk, Wyatt Sicks, LA Knight, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, The New Day.

December 28 (Orlando, Florida):

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax vs. Naomi

WWE Tag Team Championships Match: Motor City Machine Guns vs. #DIY

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Street Fight: Jimmy & Jey Uso vs. Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa

Cody Rhodes to appear.

December 29 (Chicago, Illinois):

World Heavyweight Championship Match: GUNTHER vs. Damian Priest

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breaker vs. Sami Zayn

Appearances by CM Punk, Rey Mysterio, Wyatt Sicks, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez.

December 29 (Miami, Florida):

Undisputed WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

Street Fight: Jimmy & Jey Uso vs. Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa

Appearances by Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill, Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton, The Street Profits, Bayley, Motor City Machine Guns, #DIY.

December 30 (Detroit, Michigan):

Undisputed WWE Championship Steel Cage Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

Street Fight: Jimmy & Jey Uso vs. Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax vs. Naomi

Appearances by Motor City Machine Guns, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Bayley, Street Profits.