WWE NXT Live Event Results From Tampa, FL. 11/16/24

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 17, 2024

WWE made its return to the road with an NXT live event on Saturday evening.

On Saturday, November 16, 2024, an exciting NXT Live show took place in Tampa, Florida.

Courtesy of Wrestling BodySlam, here are the full results from the event.

WWE NXT Live Results – November 16, 2024: Tampa, FL

- Dante Chen defeated Anthony Luke

- Sol Ruca defeated Derrian Gobourne

- Ashante "Thee" Adonis & Karmen Petrovic defeated Dion Lennox & Brinley Reece

- Cora Jade defeated Zena Sterling

- After the match, Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez attacked Zena Sterling, but Zaria made the save

- Nikkita Lyons defeated Carlee Bright

- Kelani Jordan, Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson defeated Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx)

- Hank Walker, Tank Ledger & The Family (Tony D’Angelo, Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino) defeated Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey & Joe Coffey) & OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price)

- Stephanie Vaquer defeated Jaida Parker

- NXT Tag Team Championship: Axiom & Nathan Frazier (c) defeated Yoshiki Inamura & Josh Briggs

- NXT Championship: Trick Williams (c) defeated Wes Lee