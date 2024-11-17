Updated Lineups for Next Week's AEW Dynamite (11/20) and Full Gear 2024

Following this week’s episode of Collision, we have the updated lineups for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and Full Gear 2024.
For AEW Dynamite, Kris Statlander will face Hikaru Shida in a highly anticipated matchup. Additionally, Big Boom! AJ will be appearing live.
Here is the updated lineup for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, November 20th, in Reading, PA:
Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta
Claudio Castagnoli vs. Darby Allin
Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricochet, & Mark Davis vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Brian Cage, Kyle Fletcher, & Lance Archer
Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida
Hechicero, Atlantis Jr., and Mascara Dorada in action
Big Boom! AJ of the Costco Guys live
AEW Dynamite will air live on TBS at 8:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM CT.
Also, the updated AEW Full Gear 2024 card includes:
AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy
AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander
AEW TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Daniel Garcia
AEW Tag Team Championship: Private Party (c) vs. The Outrunners vs. Kings Of The Black Throne vs. The Acclaimed
MJF vs. Roderick Strong
Jay White vs. Hangman Page
Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley
Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay
Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa Championship Celebration
Zero Hour Match: AJ From Costco Guys vs. QT Marshall
