Updated Lineups for Next Week's AEW Dynamite (11/20) and Full Gear 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 17, 2024

Following this week’s episode of Collision, we have the updated lineups for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and Full Gear 2024.

For AEW Dynamite, Kris Statlander will face Hikaru Shida in a highly anticipated matchup. Additionally, Big Boom! AJ will be appearing live.

Here is the updated lineup for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, November 20th, in Reading, PA:

Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Darby Allin

Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricochet, & Mark Davis vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Brian Cage, Kyle Fletcher, & Lance Archer

Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida

Hechicero, Atlantis Jr., and Mascara Dorada in action

Big Boom! AJ of the Costco Guys live

AEW Dynamite will air live on TBS at 8:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM CT.

Also, the updated AEW Full Gear 2024 card includes:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander

AEW TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

AEW Tag Team Championship: Private Party (c) vs. The Outrunners vs. Kings Of The Black Throne vs. The Acclaimed

MJF vs. Roderick Strong

Jay White vs. Hangman Page

Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley

Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay

Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa Championship Celebration

Zero Hour Match: AJ From Costco Guys vs. QT Marshall