WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Updated Lineups for Next Week's AEW Dynamite (11/20) and Full Gear 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 17, 2024

Updated Lineups for Next Week's AEW Dynamite (11/20) and Full Gear 2024

Following this week’s episode of Collision, we have the updated lineups for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite and Full Gear 2024.

For AEW Dynamite, Kris Statlander will face Hikaru Shida in a highly anticipated matchup. Additionally, Big Boom! AJ will be appearing live.

Here is the updated lineup for AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, November 20th, in Reading, PA:

Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Darby Allin

Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricochet, & Mark Davis vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Brian Cage, Kyle Fletcher, & Lance Archer

Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida

Hechicero, Atlantis Jr., and Mascara Dorada in action

Big Boom! AJ of the Costco Guys live

AEW Dynamite will air live on TBS at 8:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM CT.

 

Also, the updated AEW Full Gear 2024 card includes:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy

AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander

AEW TNT Championship: Jack Perry (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

AEW Tag Team Championship: Private Party (c) vs. The Outrunners vs. Kings Of The Black Throne vs. The Acclaimed

MJF vs. Roderick Strong

Jay White vs. Hangman Page

Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley

Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay

Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa Championship Celebration

Zero Hour Match: AJ From Costco Guys vs. QT Marshall


Tags: #aew #dynamite #full gear

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90330/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π