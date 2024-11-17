AEW Announces ‘Winter is Coming’ Dynamite for December 11 in Kansas City

Winter is Coming.
During this week’s AEW Collision episode, it was revealed that the annual AEW "Winter is Coming" special edition of Dynamite will take place on December 11 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO.
Last year’s “Winter is Coming” featured matches in the Continental Classic.
Official poster for this year's AEW Dynamite: WINTER IS COMING. ❄️— Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) November 17, 2024
Featuring Mariah May, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, Kris Statlander, Bobby Lashley, Orange Cassidy and Mercedes Moné! pic.twitter.com/O4VUdMAGW4
