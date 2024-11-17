WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Announces ‘Winter is Coming’ Dynamite for December 11 in Kansas City

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 17, 2024

Winter is Coming.

During this week’s AEW Collision episode, it was revealed that the annual AEW "Winter is Coming" special edition of Dynamite will take place on December 11 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO.

Last year’s “Winter is Coming” featured matches in the Continental Classic.

