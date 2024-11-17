Triple H and Donald Trump Meet at UFC 309 Event in Madison Square Garden

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 17, 2024

Celebrities were out in full force at UFC 309 on Saturday night, which saw Jon Jones secure a victory over Stipe Miocic in the main event.

Among those attending the event at Madison Square Garden were Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Dana White, and President-elect Donald Trump.

A video shared on social media captured WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H, meeting Trump.

Check out the video of their interaction below: