Triple H and Donald Trump Meet at UFC 309 Event in Madison Square Garden

Celebrities were out in full force at UFC 309 on Saturday night, which saw Jon Jones secure a victory over Stipe Miocic in the main event.
Among those attending the event at Madison Square Garden were Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Dana White, and President-elect Donald Trump.
A video shared on social media captured WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H, meeting Trump.
Check out the video of their interaction below:
Triple H meets and shakes hands with Donald Trump at #UFC309 tonight.— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) November 17, 2024
(🎥: @matthewconnell)
pic.twitter.com/55ZEYZHKAw
