AEW Collision Results (November 16, 2024)

It is Saturday and AEW Collision was recorded Thursday night! It’s from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. Our commentary team is Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness.

Mina Shirakawa vs Harley Cameron

Mina grabs a side headlock and they run the ropes with a series of quick missed kicks. Mine gets a drop toe hold and then slams Harley’s knee into the mat. Mina traps both knees and slams them into the mar and goes back to work on Harley’s leg. Harley gets a double throat chop and a Russian leg sweep for two. Harley works over Mina in the ropes, even, and the Iran Savages say, taking her to t!tty city and Harley gets a clothesline for two.

Harley lays in chops on Mina’s shoulder and grabs a side headlock. Mina tries to break out and Harley gets an insigiri. Mine follows with her own Russian leg sweep. Mina gets a running back elbow in the corner. Harley whips Mine into the corner, but Mina is able to get a leaping kick from the corner for two.

Mina sweeps the leg and grabs a figure four. Harley is able to get to the bottom rope for a break. Mina goes back to work on the leg and Harley cuts her off and hits a backstabber. Harley tries to lift Mina, but her leg gives way and Mina lays in kicks to the leg. They jockey for position and Harley gets a pump handle suplex for two. Harley is able to grab a roll up with her feet on the ropes, but the ref sees it. Harley argues with the ref and Mina is able to hit her with a rolling elbow strike, a springboard kick front he second rope and then charges into Harley in the corner.

Mina gets a sling blade from the top for two. Harley gets a surprise rollup for two. Mina gets a spinning back fist and follows with the glamorous driver for the pin and the win.

Winner: Mina Shirakawa

Jack Perry shows up in the Jackwagon and is on his way into the arena. Matt Menard joins commentary.

Johnny TV w/MxM Collection vs Daniel Garcia

They lock up and go to the corner and they break and Garcia grabs a side headlock. TV gets a shoulder tackle. They lock up again and Garcia is whipped to the ropes. Garcia gets a shoulder tackle and TV gets a bigger one, knocking Garcia down. They run the ropes again and Garcia gets a shoulder tackle knocking down TV. Garcia hits a chop in the corner and when they go to run the ropes, Mansoor distracts the ref on the apron, allowing Mason to chokeslam Garcia on the other side of the ring. TV gets a cover and a two count as we go to picture in picture.

When we return to full screen, Garcia lays in chops and TV gets a kick and tosses Garcia to the floor. TV gets an over the top rope tornado to the floor.

Jack Perry comes to the announcer’s table and slams Menard’s head into the table and then drags him backstage.

In the ring, TB hoists Garcia and Garcia hits elbows to escape and gets a Saito suplex. Both men are down and recovering. When they get to their feet, they throw hands and Garcia wins the exchange and stomps down TV in the corner. He then gets a running face wash, and a spinning neck breaker for two. Garcia goes for a pile driver, but TV dumps him to the outside and MxM starts to attack him, but Garcia fights him off.

Garcia re-enters the ring and TV gets a springboard insigiri and a swinging neckbreaker. TV goes for the split legged moonsault and misses. Garcia gets a drop-kick and then grabs a cobra clutch and TV has to tap out.

Winner: Daniel Garcia

We get video from the back and see Perry beating down Menard. Perry fights Menard to the Jackwage and asks if he thinks Garcia is ready. Menard says yes and Perry grabs a chain to keep working over Menard. He wraps the chain around Menard and attaches the chain to the Jackwagon.

As Perry starts to get in the Jackwagon,. Garcia attacks him, and then frees Menard. Menard says he has an idea and we go to commercial.

We get a promo from Lio Rush where he says he is confused about his situation and says he came to AEW to collect titles and he prays the people he calls friends are on the same page.

We see that Perry has been chained to the hood of the Jackwagon. Menard and Garcia get in and drive through the parking garage, hitting something and driving on.

Shelton Benjamin w/MVP vs Komander w/Alex Abrahantes

Komander is knocked into the ropes and comes off into the big boot. Benjamin flips Komander to the mat. He then tosses him into the corner and Komander just crumples to the mat. Komander throws hands and Benjamin clotheslines him down again. Benjamin stomps Komander down and hoists him. Komander gets free, laying in blows to no effect. Benjamin takes kicks from Komander with a smile. Komander is able to get an arm drag front he top and then a shotgun drop-kick. He tries for a two rope hurricanrana, and Benjamin catches him and tosses him to the mat as we go to picture in picture.

When we return to full screen, Benjamin tosses Komander into the air to crash on the mat and covers for one. Benjamin puts Komander o0n top and Komander is able to get in some offense. Komander gets an abdominal stretch, but Benjamin frees himself. Komander gets a three times around tejaris and Benjamin goes to the floor.

Komander gets the rope running dive onto Benjamin from the top rope to the floor. Both men return to the ring and Komander gets a tiger feint kick. Benjamin dodges the top rope shooting star and gets a pair of German suplexes. Benjamin gets a running knee and a thrust kick leading Komander curled in a ball on the mat. Benjamin gets a power slam for the pin and the win.

Winner: Shelton Benjamin.

Benjamin goes to rip off Komander’s mask and Alex gets in the ring to stop it. MVP takes out Alex and he and Benjamin are done and head to the back.

Renee is with Kris Statlander and she says at Full Gear, she will be the new TBS champion because nothing Mercedes Mone and Kamille have done to her has worked. Hikaru Shida shows up and wants the first match after Statlander wins the title and Statlander says they should do it on Wednesday.

Lexi Nair is with The Acclaimed and Max says he is confident going into the match. Bowens says that Billy Gunn will be showing up later and they will celebrate. MVP shows and wishes them well. They are still teasing the Max is listening to MVP and Bowens is not happy about it.

Powerhouse Hobbs vs Bronson w/Jacked Jameson and Boulder

Jameson cuts a promo on the way to the ring, and he’s so good at getting his character across.

Bronson pumps himself up and Hobbs just glares at him. Bronson charges into Hobbs and Hobbs doesn’t move. Hobbs taunts Bronson and Bronson kicks him, which starts Hobbs slamming Bronson around the ring. Bronson gets in a few blows and Hobbs reverses a suplex. Hobbs splashes Bronson in the corner, and lays in a series of clotheslines as the crowd chants Meat.

Hobbs gets a shoulder tackle and runs through Bronson. Jameson gets on the apron and gets popped. Boulder gets into the ring and gets a spinebuster. Hobbs picks up Bronson with an Argentine Backbreaker and Bronson taps out.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

Lexi is in the back with the Undisputed Kingdom and Roderick Strong says it is only 7 days until MJF is across the ring from him. He will tell MJF everything on Wednesday and MJF does not know what he has gotten himself into.

Private Party show up to watch the next match from the stage.

The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) w/Billy Gunn vs La Faccion Ingobernable (Rush and The Beast Mortos) w/Jake Roberts — Winners advance to AEW Tag Team Championship bout at Full Gear.

Great to see Jake is healthy enough to be at the taping again.

Max does not scissor all that well or all that long during the Acclaimed entrance.

Bowens starts with Mortos and they lock up and Mortos immediately drives them into the corner. Bowens lays in forearm shots, but Mortos stops him with a paid for slaps. Bowens gets a drop-kick, but Mortos gets a shoulder tackle and Bowens tags in Max. They don't look happy about it.

Rush tags in and they lock up and go to the ropes. They run the ropes and Max gets a shoulder tackle. Max slaps Rush, who slaps him back and Rush rolls out of the ring for a camera cable. Max is able to turn the tables and wraps the cable around Rush’s throat, but Rush pulls him off the apron and slam him to the floor as we go to picture in picture.

When we return to full screen, Max gets an insigiri and tags in Bowens, who runs wild. Mortos does NOT go down and Bowens has to dump him to the floor before going after Rush. Bowens goes from the top to Mortos on the floor and rolls Mortos into the ring for a two count. Bowens lays in forearms and Mortos gets a Samoan drop. Max gets in the ring and all four men fight and are down.

Bowens takes a headbutt from Mortos and when Rush charges him in the corner, Bowens gets a series of chops. He and Rush throw hands in the middle of the ring and Rush lays in chops and then stomps in the corner. He charges into the corner, stops and kicks Bowens before the Tranquilo pose.

Rush gets a power slam and misses a senton from the second rope. Max is tagged in and he hits a cross body from the top for one, broken up by Mortos. Mortos is tagged in and Rush gets a backstabber and holds Max for Mortos’s drop-kick from top for two, broken up by Bowens.

Bowens kicks Rush from the ring, and Mortos goes for a cannonball on Max, who moves and tags in Bowens. Bowens is tagged in and gets the Mic Drop on Mortos for the pin and the win.

Winners: The Acclaimed

Lexi is with Mina Shirakawa who says she is excited about her next match and does the chest shake, which I guess is going to be her gimmick now.

MxM Collection have a fashion forward promo for their shirts.

Lexi is with Mark Briscoe, Rocky Romero and Tomohiro Ishii. Ishii says nothing when asked about his upcoming match with Chris Jericho. Briscoe says Ishii says he should shine the ROH title because Ishii will be taking it back.

Lexi is with FTR and they feel they need to re-evaluate and see what their future is. They then say they are pulling for the Outrunners and want a match with them when they win the tag team title.

We got an incredible 80s video package for The Outrunners. Complete with looking like a 2nd generation VHS tape.

Mariah May (AEW Women's Champion) vs Anna Jay — No DQ, Jay cannot challenge May again if she loses.

Anna brings a big gym bag of weapons to the ring. May, open the other hand, bring a garbage can.

The brawl immediately goes to the floor when Anna slams May into the steel steps. She then tosses May into the barricade as Deonna Purrazzo and Taya Valkyrie watch in the back. Anna slams May into the announcer’s table and then beats her with a small case of some kind and then a chair to the back.

In the ring, Anna gets a leaping neckbreaker from the top and then sets up a chair. May is able to DDT Anna into the chair. She then puts a garbage can over Ann and hits a shotgun drop-kick from the top for two. May pulls out a ladder from under the ring and puts it in the ring. May sets up the ladder in the corner and both try to whip the other into it.

Anna gets a queenslayer from behind and May backs up and falls onto the ladder, hurting Anna as we go to picture in picture.

When we return to full screen, chairs are all over the ring and May slams Anna for two. Anna is able to get a Gori Special on May into the ladder for two. Anna pulls out a table and the table gets the pop of the night. Anna sets it up as a ramp in the ring. May is put on the top turnbuckle and joins her there. They fight on the top and May is able to flip through and power bomb Anna into the table for two.

May pulls a safety rail from under the ring and shoves it in the ring. May sets up a series of chairs and puts the barricade on them. Anna interrupts her with a backstabber. Anna finishes the construction. May gets in a big strike and puts Anna on the guard rail. She goes to the top and Anna meets her there. Anna suplexes May from the top into the railing.

Anna rolls to the floor and grabs barbed wire from under the ring and wraps it around her arm. She then gets a Queenslayer with the barbed wire arm. May grabs some hairspray from the mat and sprays Anna with it. She then hits Storm Zero on a chair and covers Anna for the pin and the win.

Winner and still AEW Women’s Champion: Mariah May

Mina runs to the ring and they hug. May gives Anna another kick for good measure. We are told that May will FINALLY have her championship celebration next week.

We then get a promo from Jon Moxley in the parking ramp with Marina Shafir at his side. He says he thinks that Orange Cassidy doesn’t care about Chuck Taylor or Wheeler Yuta. He sees Cassidy is a snake, but the test will be Wednesday when he faces Yuta on Wednesday. Will Cassidy strike like a snake or have a clean match.

Mox says he wishes he was cold-blooded, but he feels everything. He feels the weight of the title, the mistakes of the broken promises, and the love of the fans. He says if Cassidy doesn’t like the way he does things, he can change it at Full Gear.

At Full Gear he will plant his flag so hard, it will never be uprooted, and you had better be ready to die on your shield every day. If you aren’t, get out or be taken out.

Sadly, the Jackwagon doesn’t try to run him down.

We then get a video about the build to Full Gear set to Guns and Roses “November Rain.”