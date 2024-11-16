WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Pre-Tapes Holiday Episodes to Give Talent and Staff a Break

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 16, 2024

WWE’s trend of pre-taping episodes will continue through the holiday season as the company adjusts its schedule to accommodate holiday breaks and logistical changes due to touring.

Upcoming WWE Taping Schedule:

November 29 SmackDown: Taped on November 22 in Salt Lake City, Utah, allowing WWE staff and talent to enjoy Thanksgiving.

December 20 SmackDown: Taped on December 13 in Hartford, Connecticut, at the XL Center.

December 23 RAW: Taped on December 16 in Boston, Massachusetts, at the TD Garden.

December 17 NXT Event: Taking place in Lowell, Massachusetts, this will air with a one-hour tape delay, followed by the taping of the Christmas Eve episode.

While WWE typically favors live broadcasts, taping episodes in advance during the holiday season ensures a break for talent and staff. As WWE gears up for its move to Netflix in January 2025, it is expected to return to a regular live broadcasting schedule.

There is ongoing speculation regarding an NXT episode airing on December 31, but WWE has not confirmed this yet. For now, the December tapings and delayed broadcasts will allow WWE to keep its content on track without overloading its roster during the holiday season.

As the transition to 2025 nears, fans can expect announcements about WWE’s live programming, especially with the highly anticipated Netflix debut.


