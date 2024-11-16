Braun Strowman Makes Surprise Return to WWE After Injury

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Braun Strowman made his return to action on Friday, marking the end of his recovery from a torn groin he sustained during his Last Monster Standing match against Bronson Reed on the September 30 edition of WWE Raw.

Strowman had been sidelined since the injury but made a surprise return following the November 15 WWE SmackDown, appearing in a dark match. He teamed up with Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio to defeat Judgment Day’s Finn Balor, Carlito, and JD McDonagh.

The original match, set for Lee and Mysterio to face off against Balor and McDonagh, was altered when Carlito interfered, giving Judgment Day a 3-on-2 advantage. This prompted Strowman’s unexpected return, and the match was turned into a six-person tag. Strowman, Mysterio, and Lee secured the victory, sending the fans home on a high note.

After the match, Dragon Lee humorously placed Carlito’s apple down his trunks, adding a playful moment to the evening.

Strowman is also set to appear at Blizzard Brawl on December 7 in Waukesha, WI, where he will serve as the special referee for the main event.

Strowman had previously shared on Instagram that he tore his groin just two minutes into his match with Reed, but managed to power through and finish the bout with the help of Seth Rollins. "Tore my Groin 2 minutes into the Last Monster Standing Match last week on #Raw and pained my way through that son of a b****. To yet again remind the world I am The #MonsterOfAllMonsters," he wrote.