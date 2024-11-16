First Match Announced for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14

The lineup for WWE's returning Saturday Night's Main Event special on NBC is starting to take shape for its December 14 broadcast.

This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown revealed the first official match for the highly anticipated event. The WWE announced that the finals of the ongoing WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament will take place during the Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14.

As of now, Bayley is the only competitor to advance in the tournament, which began on the November 15 edition of SmackDown. She will face the winner of the upcoming first-round match between Bianca Belair, Chelsea Green, and Blair Davenport, set for next week’s SmackDown on November 22.

In addition, the other side of the bracket includes the following matches: Jade Cargill vs. Michin vs. Piper Niven, and Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Elektra Lopez. The winners of these two bouts will meet for a chance to secure a spot in the finals, where they will face the winner of the Bayley vs. Belair/Green/Davenport match.

The WWE Women’s United States Championship finals will be held on December 14, making history as the first-ever WWE Women’s U.S. Champion is crowned during the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Additionally, rumors suggest that Saturday Night’s Main Event will feature exciting matchups such as Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens and GUNTHER vs. Damian Priest.

The special event will be broadcast live from Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 8/7c on NBC.