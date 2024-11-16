AEW Rampage Results (November 15, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

11/15 AEW Rampage Results – Hikaru Shida makes her way down to the ring. Leila Grey is already waiting inside.

Hikaru Shida vs. Leila Grey

The bell rings and the two go back and forth. Shida delivers a shoulder tackle to Grey, then sends her crashing into the mat and delivers a running knee to Grey as she drapes from the ring apron. Grey lands a dropkick on Shida, then follows it up with a step up knee on her in the corner and a Bulldog.

Grey and Shida exchange right hands, but Shida rains down right hands on Grey in the corner. Grey rolls up Shida, but Shida kicks out and sends Grey crashing into the mat with a Falcon Arrow for the win.

Winner: Hikaru Shida

Mark Briscoe then makes his way down to the ring. Ariya Daivari and Mark Sterling follow.

Mark Briscoe vs. Ariya Daivari (w/ Mark Sterling)

The bell rings and the two lock up. Briscoe delivers a shoulder tackle to Daivari, then lands an open palm strike to him. Briscoe delivers a series of chops to Daivari, but Daivari responds to a neckbreaker on Briscoe.

Back from the break, Daivari lands a neckbreaker on Briscoe and the two exchange a few right hands. Briscoe rains down more right hands on Daivari in the corner, then levels him with two more and connects with a back elbow. Briscoe delivers a clothesline to Daivari in the corner, but Daivari responds with a superkick. Briscoe lands a Death Valley Driver on Briscoe and ascends to the top, but Daivari trips him. Sterling hops up on the ring apron, but Rocky Romero runs down and trips him. Briscoe dumps Daivari out of the ring, then flies to level Daivari and Sterling. Briscoe follows it up with an elbow drop off the top rope to Daivari for the win.

Winner: Mark Briscoe

Komander and Alex Abrahantes then make their way out to the ring.

Komander (w/ Alex Abrahantes) vs. Rocky Romero

The bell rings and the two lock up as we see MVP watch the action from backstage. Komander delivers a pair of springboard arm drags to Romero, then connects with a tope suicida to level him and dumps him back inside the ring. Romero sends Komander crashing into the mat off the ropes, then whips him into the corner and delivers a suplex to him and a knee to the side of his neck. He sits Komander on the top rope, but Komander counters into a superplex.

Back from the break, Komander delivers a springboard kick to Romero and looks to land a moonsault. Romero gets his boots up and lands a Sliced Bread on Komander, but Komander walks the ropes and lands a moonsault on Romero for the win.

Winner: Komander

La Faccion Ingobernable then makes their way out to the ring. Richard Holliday and Alec Price are already waiting inside.

La Faccion Ingobernable (w/ Dralistico) vs. Richard Holliday and Alec Price

The Beast Mortos and Price begin the action. The bell rings and Mortos runs over Price with a shoulder tackle. He sends him crashing into the mat, but Price runs the ropes and lands a dropkick on Mortos. Mortos catches Price with a Samoan Drop and tags in Rush.

Rush levels Price with a chop and calls for Holliday to be tagged in. Holliday obliges, and the two exchange strikes with one another. Rush fires off right hands, left hands, and stomps on Holliday on the outside, then dumps him back in the ring and delivers The Bull’s Horns to Holliday for the win.

Winners: La Faccion Ingobernable

Ricochet then makes his way down to the ring. Dante Martin follows.

Ricochet vs. Dante Martin

The bell rings and the two shake hands. They then lock up and go back and forth, but Ricochet lands a dropkick on Dante as we see MVP watching the action from backstage. Ricochet looks to fly to level Dnate on the outside, but Dante rocks him with a jumping knee. Ricochet lands an enzuigiri on Dante from the apron and flies off the ropes to land a knee on him, then goes for a pin but Dante kicks out.

Back from the break, Dante sends Ricochet crashing out of the ring and flies to level him. He dumps him back in the ring and delivers a splash from the apron, then goes for a pin but Ricochet kicks out. Ricochet lands a suplex on Dante, then follows it up with a Brainbuster and a standing Shooting Star Press. He then connects with a spinning sit out powerbomb and levels him with a clothesline for the win.

Winner: Ricochet

After the match, Ricochet helps Dante up and hugs him as the show goes off the air.