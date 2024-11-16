Triple H Reveals WWE Women's United States Championship Tournament Bracket

We are delighted to share that Paul “Triple H” Levesque unveiled the official bracket for the WWE Women’s United States Championship tournament in a post via Twitter/X. The tournament will culminate with the final match to crown the first-ever champion at next month’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.
Here are the first-round matchups:
- Bayley vs. Candice LeRae vs. B-Fab (Bayley won on the November 15th Smackdown)
- Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green vs. Blair Davenport
- Jade Cargill vs. Michin vs. Piper Niven
- Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Elektra Lopez
The bracket is set. Who will step up, make history and become the first ever WWE Women’s United States Champion? pic.twitter.com/PyHyB0HZpg— Triple H (@TripleH) November 16, 2024
