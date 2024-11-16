WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Triple H Reveals WWE Women's United States Championship Tournament Bracket

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 16, 2024

We are delighted to share that Paul “Triple H” Levesque unveiled the official bracket for the WWE Women’s United States Championship tournament in a post via Twitter/X. The tournament will culminate with the final match to crown the first-ever champion at next month’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Here are the first-round matchups:

- Bayley vs. Candice LeRae vs. B-Fab (Bayley won on the November 15th Smackdown)

- Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green vs. Blair Davenport

- Jade Cargill vs. Michin vs. Piper Niven

- Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Elektra Lopez


