Konnan Hospitalized for 26 Days Due to Health Complications

Konnan has recently been facing significant health challenges.
According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the renowned AAA booker has been hospitalized for 26 days due to diverticulitis and other related health issues.
While Konnan is hopeful of being released from the hospital this weekend, his condition was initially described as "grave." However, his recovery has surprised doctors.
WNS wishes Konnan all the very best.
