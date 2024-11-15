WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Konnan Hospitalized for 26 Days Due to Health Complications

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 15, 2024

Konnan Hospitalized for 26 Days Due to Health Complications

Konnan has recently been facing significant health challenges.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the renowned AAA booker has been hospitalized for 26 days due to diverticulitis and other related health issues.

While Konnan is hopeful of being released from the hospital this weekend, his condition was initially described as "grave." However, his recovery has surprised doctors.

WNS wishes Konnan all the very best.

Becky Lynch Expected to Return to WWE Soon

Becky Lynch could be nearing the end of her pro wrestling hiatus. According to PWInsider, “sources within WWE and Netflix have stated [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 15, 2024 05:32PM


Tags: #aaa #konnan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90311/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π