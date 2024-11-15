WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Announces All-Star Eight-Man Tag for November 20 Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 15, 2024

AEW has announced an exciting new match for next week's edition of Dynamite.

In the go-home show for Full Gear, Will Ospreay, Ricochet, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Mark Davis will join forces to face off against Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Lance Archer, and Brian Cage in an All-Star eight-man tag match. This showdown will act as a preview for Ospreay's upcoming match with Fletcher at Full Gear, while Ricochet is being positioned as a contender for Takeshita's AEW International Championship, a match that could potentially be added to the PPV lineup.

Mark Davis makes his return to the ring after more than a year on the sidelines due to injury. In this bout, he will face his former Aussie Open tag team partner, Kyle Fletcher.

The match will take place on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, November 20, at the Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania, with the show airing at 8 PM ET/7 PM CT on TBS.

Confirmed matches for AEW Dynamite on November 20:

- Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta

- Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli

- Will Ospreay, Ricochet, Powerhouse Hobbs & Mark Davis vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, Lance Archer & Brian Cage


