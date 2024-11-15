WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Speculation Grows Over AEW Television Taping Plans for 2025

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 15, 2024

Speculation Grows Over AEW Television Taping Plans for 2025

Earlier this week, it was announced that the December 7th, 2024 edition of AEW Collision will be relocated from The Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio to the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Currently, no AEW television tapings have been officially announced beyond the AEW Dynamite/Rampage event scheduled for December 18th. As speculation grows that AEW may continue to run smaller venues in 2025, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com shared his insights on the situation:

“WWE pretty much has most dates announced through March. On Dynamite when running down the TV tapings, they only plugged the next four shows. Even if they are revamping and going to smaller places, which would make sense, you’d want to get the venues out more than five weeks out.”

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast reported that Ring of Honor’s Final Battle PPV will take place on December 20th at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, with AEW Collision expected to follow at the same venue the next night.

Meltzer also mentioned that more Thursday night Collision tapings are expected in the future, adding:

“The main talent likes it because if they are on the road on Wednesday, it’s far easier to stay for a second day of taping rather than either stay on the road two days and come back Friday night or Saturday, or go home on Thursday and come back Friday night or Saturday morning.”

AEW Collision to Broadcast Live on December 7 at GalaxyCon Columbus 2024

The cancellation of an upcoming AEW Collision has been officially confirmed. The news was first reported by the official website of the Nat [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Nov 14, 2024 08:07PM


Tags: #aew #dynamite #rampage #collision

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/90308/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π