Speculation Grows Over AEW Television Taping Plans for 2025

Earlier this week, it was announced that the December 7th, 2024 edition of AEW Collision will be relocated from The Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio to the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Currently, no AEW television tapings have been officially announced beyond the AEW Dynamite/Rampage event scheduled for December 18th. As speculation grows that AEW may continue to run smaller venues in 2025, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com shared his insights on the situation:

“WWE pretty much has most dates announced through March. On Dynamite when running down the TV tapings, they only plugged the next four shows. Even if they are revamping and going to smaller places, which would make sense, you’d want to get the venues out more than five weeks out.”

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast reported that Ring of Honor’s Final Battle PPV will take place on December 20th at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, with AEW Collision expected to follow at the same venue the next night.

Meltzer also mentioned that more Thursday night Collision tapings are expected in the future, adding:

“The main talent likes it because if they are on the road on Wednesday, it’s far easier to stay for a second day of taping rather than either stay on the road two days and come back Friday night or Saturday, or go home on Thursday and come back Friday night or Saturday morning.”