AEW Collision to Broadcast Live on December 7 at GalaxyCon Columbus 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 14, 2024

The cancellation of an upcoming AEW Collision has been officially confirmed.

The news was first reported by the official website of the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday morning, revealing that the December 7 episode of AEW Collision would not take place. There has been some news that an “interesting opportunity” had arisen for AEW, leading to the cancellation, with an official announcement expected shortly.

That official announcement has now been made. All Elite Wrestling released a press statement this afternoon confirming that the AEW Collision episode on December 7 will instead be held live as part of GalaxyCon Columbus 2024 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, OH.

GalaxyCon Columbus To Host Live AEW Collision On December 7

— Tickets On Sale This Saturday, November 16 —

November 14, 2024 — For the first time in history, AEW Collision will be held in partnership with GalaxyCon Columbus on Saturday, December 7 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

Tickets for AEW Collision at GalaxyCon Columbus will go on sale this Saturday, November 16 at 2 PM ET via AEWTIX.com and GalaxyConColumbus.com.

As part of this new partnership, AEW Collision has been moved from the originally scheduled location of Nationwide Arena. All fans that purchased tickets for AEW Collision at Nationwide Arena will be automatically refunded.

For the latest information, please visit AllEliteWrestling.com.

About AEW
Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, AEW is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion featuring a world-class roster that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. “AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS, “AEW: Rampage” airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET on TNT, and “AEW: Collision” airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW.

ABOUT GALAXYCON LLC
GalaxyCon LLC, is the largest independently owned consumer and fan engagement company. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and founded by Mike Broder in 2006, GalaxyCon is made for fans, by fans. The company organizes pop culture, anime, and horror-themed events across the United States. Celebrities and fans are united at the festival of fandom in often overlooked locations. Events in Oklahoma City, Raleigh, Columbus, Richmond, and San José attract between 20,000 and 50,000 fans for each show. Additionally, GalaxyCon presents Animate! and Nightmare Weekend throughout the year, reaching more consumers and fans. GalaxyCon is more than a comic con, it is a celebration of fandom.


