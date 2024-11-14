CMLL Announces AEW Stars Toni Storm, PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Red Velvet for December 13 Show

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Toni Storm is among four AEW wrestlers set to appear at a CMLL event on December 13 at Arena Mexico.

CMLL revealed the news through a video late Wednesday, confirming that Storm, along with AEW Trios Champions PAC and Claudio Castagnoli, and ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet, will be part of the Friday, December 13 show at Arena Mexico.

In an exciting tag team match, Storm and Velvet will team up to face Tessa Blanchard and La Catalina, who defeated Storm in a singles match at Arena Mexico in October.

Additionally, PAC will square off against Volador Jr. in a highly anticipated match between two aerial experts.

Claudio Castagnoli will take on Hechicero, another standout performer, as part of AEW’s early 2024 talent roster.

Storm made her CMLL debut last month, while PAC and Castagnoli have already participated in CMLL events this year. Red Velvet also made her CMLL debut earlier in 2024, taking part in the Women’s Grand Prix during an October tour.

You can watch the talent announcements here.