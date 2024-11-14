SPOILERS for AEW Rampage (11/15/24) and ROH TV Spoiler

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Following this week’s AEW Dynamite in Bridgeport, Connecticut, several matches were recorded for the Friday, November 15 edition of AEW Rampage:

Hikaru Shida defeated Leila Grey with the falcon arrow.

Mark Briscoe defeated Ari Daivari (with Mark Sterling) using the froggy bow. Rocky Romero intervened to stop Sterling from interfering, and Briscoe followed up with a Jay Driller for the win.

Komander defeated Rocky Romero with the Cielito Lindo, showcasing a solid match, with Romero’s lucha background contributing to the action.

Rush & The Beast Mortos (with Dralistico) defeated Richard Holliday & Alex Price. Rush pinned Holliday after executing the running double feet into the corner. Holliday was stretchered out following the match.

Ricochet defeated Dante Martin with the Spirit Gun in an exciting, high-flying contest where Martin held his own throughout.

Additionally, a match was taped for an upcoming episode of ROH TV on HonorClub:

Red Velvet defeated Diamante in a Women’s TV Championship Street Fight to retain her title, hitting a forward DDT onto the TV title itself. The match featured the usual array of weapons, including a trash can, chains, kendo stick, chairs, ladder, and table.