Updated AEW Dynamite Lineups and Full Gear 2024 Match Card Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 14, 2024

Following this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, several new segments and matches have been announced for upcoming shows.

First up, nine matches have been confirmed for AEW Full Gear 2024, scheduled for November 23rd. Here's the updated card:

AEW Full Gear 2024 Card:

- AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy

- AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander

- AEW TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry vs. Daniel Garcia

- AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Private Party vs. The Outrunners vs. Kings of the Black Throne vs. One TBD team

- MJF vs. Roderick Strong

- Jay White vs. Hangman Page

- Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley

- Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay

- Zero Hour Match: AJ From Costco Guys vs. QT Marshall

Additionally, next week's AEW Dynamite will feature a match between Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta, along with more action to be revealed.

Here’s the updated card for next week's AEW Dynamite:

- Orange Cassidy vs. Wheeler Yuta

- Claudio Castagnoli vs. Darby Allin

And in two weeks, the ROH World Championship will be on the line during AEW Dynamite on Thanksgiving Eve:

- ROH World Championship Match: Chris Jericho vs. Tomohiro Ishii

- The AEW Continental Classic makes its return


